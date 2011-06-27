  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(127)
Appraise this car

2000 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty styling, lots of standard features, available five-speed manual transmission.
  • Price creep has followed sales growth, true sport sedans need a five-speed with a V6.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Grand Am for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,008 - $2,544
Used Grand Am for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A viable import alternative, but don't expect Camry- or Accord-like resale values or build quality.

Vehicle overview

Pontiac updated its volume-leading nameplate for 1999 with an all-new car, inside and out. Boasting a bold new style and a wider stance, the sporty Grand Am bears a strong family resemblance to its big brother, the Grand Prix. One noteworthy design quirk is the use of large, round cornering lamps at the lower edges of the rear fascia, looking much like the fog/driving lamps in the front.

Overall, the new design is pleasing to the eye because the car's proportions are more balanced than the previous model. The Grand Am can be had as a coupe or sedan, in two distinct models (SE and GT) plus three option packages (SE1, SE2 and GT1). Base SE Sedans and Coupes are powered by a 150-horse, twin cam 2.4-liter four-cylinder that has been fitted with a redesigned composite intake manifold for better fuel economy and lower emissions. The base cars also feature air conditioning, antilock brakes, 15-inch wheels and an AM/FM stereo cassette. An electronically controlled four-speed automatic is standard. The SE1 includes cruise, power seats, windows and mirrors, and can be optioned with 16-inch alloys, a CD player and decklid spoiler.

Once you get to the SE2, you gain a 170-horsepower 3.4-liter V6 that has been reworked for better durability and lower emissions. You also get all the SE1 options as well as traction control and remote keyless entry. Go for the sporty GT, and you'll benefit from a stiffer suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, a set of 16-inch five-spoke wheels and a unique look, including special front and rear fascias and bodyside cladding. GT1 adds a six-way power driver's seat, high-power audio system and power sunroof. Leather seating and chrome wheels are also available.

Grand Am's interior is driver-oriented, with all center panel controls angled toward the cockpit, centered around a contemporary circular cluster panel housing red backlit gauges. Surfaces are soft-touch and low-gloss while control knobs are easy to see and use. By putting money into driver-oriented hardware instead of flashy doodads, Pontiac has bolstered Grand Am's market position. This car packs lots of equipment into a well-screwed-together package. But don't look for real enthusiasts to embrace the Grand Am until a five-speed is available in the V6 GT model.

2000 Highlights

Grand Am gets engine improvements, interior upgrades (including a revamped center console), new exterior appearance packages and revised paint choices.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(39%)
4(37%)
3(19%)
2(4%)
1(1%)
4.1
127 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 127 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2000 SE (Automatic Transmission option)
teravain,08/18/2011
Over all the 2000 Grand Am has been an excellent car. Mine has over 200k miles on it with 185k of them put on by me. The car lasted up until about 189k then one of the cylinders dropped to 60% pressure and I can't use the AC when I am stopped at a stop sign or the engine will stall. Paint started peeling at the bottom of the front doors after 8 years of driving on a dirt road at 45 miles per hour for 2 miles per day. The front dash has started to lift a little from the sun light hitting it the last 11 years, and driver side window button is finally starting to act up. At 13k this car has lived up to all my expectations.
Amazing car for being almost 12
richie_east,12/15/2011
I purchased my car two years ago with 99,000 miles and it now has 142,000. I have had very minimal repairs. Great car, paint still looks great with the exception of minor paint chips in the hood and bumper. I love the fact this car gives me all the power and response i need. Ive driven friends new Mercedes c230 thats feels gutless and slow to respond compared to my Grand am. I plan on driving the wheels off this car. After being 11 years old, i still catch myself looking at it and admiring the beauty of it. I see lots of grand am gt's on the road and not to sound superficial, but mine is one of the best looking ones on the road. Overall i love this car and get compliments on it all the time!
Pretty decent car
Jamie,12/26/2009
I received this car in mid-2006 and have had it ever since. It just hit 200,000 miles and has still kept going (knock on wood!) I am pleased with the way it has held up. I drive an average of 25,000 miles each year so I am pretty hard on cars.
Not bad at all after all these years
sholomar,04/30/2011
All in all I haven't had to spend much at all on maintenance over the years.. the biggest expense was the intake manifold but that didn't need to be done, just a slow external leak that doesn't harm anything.. dealer sensationalism and gouging.. lesson learned. The blinker contacts are dirty making it blink a lot, the power window just went, the fan doesn't work above 3, the radios display is dead, the power lock on the passenger side is dead.. little electronic things are starting to happen over time that I could fix myself pretty cheap and just might.. but overall I can't complain for having a car last 10 years. Starts first time, every time.. even at 30 below zero. Well built powertrain
See all 127 reviews of the 2000 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2000 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include SE1 2dr Coupe, SE1 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, SE2 2dr Coupe, SE 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Coupe, GT 4dr Sedan, SE2 4dr Sedan, GT1 2dr Coupe, and GT1 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a used 2000 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,653.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 1 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $7,371.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,550.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $19,374.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Grand Am lease specials

Related Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles