1994 Pontiac Grand Am Review
Other years
$652 - $1,676
1994 Highlights
Driver airbag added. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces last year's optional 3.3-liter V6. Four-speed automatic debuts; standard with V6 and optional on four-cylinder models.
Most helpful consumer reviews
amandasb,06/22/2010
I got this car when I turned 16. It made me through high school & I am now a senior in college, over three hours away from home. Had to replace head gaskets around 95,000, alternator at 120,000, muffler at 135,000, and radiator at 145,000, but other than that, this car has been AMAZING! My power windows aren't exactly functional- I now have a crank window on my driver's side due to replacing the motor so often, and the back windows never go down anymore, but other than that, I love this car. I also had the typical water in the front (due to faulty windshield replacement), and I use about a quart of oil in between changes. I'll be sad to get rid of this car- it's been nothing short of great!
GT enforcer,05/07/2002
I have to say my '94 Grand Am GT is great. I just bought it six months ago with 112,000 miles and I've put 15,000 miles on it with no major repairs, just brake rotors. I don't like the interior of the car. The cup holders are built into a fold down compartment above the glove box that bounces around on bumps, causing spills. Something in my dash rattles too. I don't like the power window buttons in the center console either. The V6 is awesome. I don't NEED any more power than I have, and I average 28 miles per gallon. The engine is a little shaky, especially at low RPMs. My fuel gauge doesn't work. Only minor design flaws. The car is definately worth what I paid for it though.
BirdieSeeker,07/08/2009
We bought this car new and it now has 240,000 miles on it. Never had any major problems other than AC and always gets around 35mpg with 5 speed manual and quad 4. Some rust started to show after 13 years over the rear wheels and had to replace radiator and cat. conv. recently. Have taken good care of it and it has taken good care of us.
GRANDAMLOVER,12/26/2002
I BOUGHT THIS CAR WITH 19,000 MILES AND IT NOW HAS 142,000. I HAVE NEVER HAD ANY MAJOR PROBLEMS WITH IT. I CHANGE THE OIL ON TIME AND HAVE TUNE-UPS AND TRANSMISSION SERVICES REGULARLY AND IT HAS RUN LIKE A DREAM. I HATE TO GET RID OF IT, BUT I NEED FOUR DOORS WITH KIDS
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
