1994 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

Driver airbag added. A 3.1-liter V6 replaces last year's optional 3.3-liter V6. Four-speed automatic debuts; standard with V6 and optional on four-cylinder models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(41%)
4(27%)
3(20%)
2(10%)
1(2%)
3.9
59 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 59 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Grand Am SE
amandasb,06/22/2010
I got this car when I turned 16. It made me through high school & I am now a senior in college, over three hours away from home. Had to replace head gaskets around 95,000, alternator at 120,000, muffler at 135,000, and radiator at 145,000, but other than that, this car has been AMAZING! My power windows aren't exactly functional- I now have a crank window on my driver's side due to replacing the motor so often, and the back windows never go down anymore, but other than that, I love this car. I also had the typical water in the front (due to faulty windshield replacement), and I use about a quart of oil in between changes. I'll be sad to get rid of this car- it's been nothing short of great!
Hey the GT is great
GT enforcer,05/07/2002
I have to say my '94 Grand Am GT is great. I just bought it six months ago with 112,000 miles and I've put 15,000 miles on it with no major repairs, just brake rotors. I don't like the interior of the car. The cup holders are built into a fold down compartment above the glove box that bounces around on bumps, causing spills. Something in my dash rattles too. I don't like the power window buttons in the center console either. The V6 is awesome. I don't NEED any more power than I have, and I average 28 miles per gallon. The engine is a little shaky, especially at low RPMs. My fuel gauge doesn't work. Only minor design flaws. The car is definately worth what I paid for it though.
Great Cat
BirdieSeeker,07/08/2009
We bought this car new and it now has 240,000 miles on it. Never had any major problems other than AC and always gets around 35mpg with 5 speed manual and quad 4. Some rust started to show after 13 years over the rear wheels and had to replace radiator and cat. conv. recently. Have taken good care of it and it has taken good care of us.
I LOVE MY 1994 GRANDAM
GRANDAMLOVER,12/26/2002
I BOUGHT THIS CAR WITH 19,000 MILES AND IT NOW HAS 142,000. I HAVE NEVER HAD ANY MAJOR PROBLEMS WITH IT. I CHANGE THE OIL ON TIME AND HAVE TUNE-UPS AND TRANSMISSION SERVICES REGULARLY AND IT HAS RUN LIKE A DREAM. I HATE TO GET RID OF IT, BUT I NEED FOUR DOORS WITH KIDS
See all 59 reviews of the 1994 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1994 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe, GT 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, and SE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a used 1994 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $11,556.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $9,399.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,195.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,285.

