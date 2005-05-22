  1. Home
Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am

2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE2 4dr Sedan
(37)

Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am

Edmunds' Expert Review

  • Pros
  • Cons
  •  
  • Lots of standard features, roomy interior, crisp handling.

A viable import alternative, but don't expect Camry- or Accord-like resale values or build quality.

2005 Highlights

The sedan has been dropped from the lineup along with the base four-cylinder engine and the manual transmission.
Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am pricing

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.

5 star reviews: 67%
4 star reviews: 24%
3 star reviews: 2%
2 star reviews: 2%
1 star reviews: 5%
Average user rating: 4.5 stars based on 37 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • appearance
  • value
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • driving experience
  • interior
  • engine
  • fuel efficiency
  • sound system
  • handling & steering
  • spaciousness
  • comfort
  • acceleration
  • warranty
  • off-roading
  • ride quality
  • maintenance & parts
  • doors
  • road noise
  • lights
  • safety
  • seats
  • brakes
  • electrical system
  • visibility
  • transmission
  • oil

Most helpful consumer reviews

4.875 out of 5 stars, my grand am
scott,

solid, reliable car. looks great, performs really well. definitely fun to drive and still gets good gas mileage (I've averaging like 26-27 with a mix of city and highway driving)

4.5 out of 5 stars, Riding in as a kid, driving it as a teen
poley1,

I'm not sure how many people are going to look at a review on a 7 year old car but here is mine. My dad bought A V-6 version of this car in '05 almost new, however it was used as a rental car. The only problems we ever had with it were the windows came off track (not a big deal you can fix it yourself), the rear passenger window it dead no movement at all (happened this year), and when i was 10 i had a mini TV and my Xbox hooked up to the 12v outlet and blew a fuse and messed up the outlet. no matter what we do the fuses keep popping. But overall now that its mine it is absolutely perfect for me to go back and forth to high school and work

4.5 out of 5 stars, My Pontiac Grand Am SE 3.4 V6
wdsgto,

We bought our Grand Am used with 21000 miles in 2006. It has 71000 on it now, it has been quite reliable. The only issues have been: the turn signal switch clicking (the factory put too much grease, I just removed some with a q-tip and it went away) and a battery. Otherwise it has been a good car. It is hard to see out when backing up, and it has a lot of road noise.

5 out of 5 stars, Pontiac is the Best
Jeanne,

I am a 54 year old woman who has had nothing but Pontiac's. I wanted the 2005 Grand Am because it was the last year they were making it. I bought it new. I loved my 89 and love this one even more!! You cannot go wrong with a Pontiac!

See all 37 reviews

Features & Specs

SE Fleet 4dr Sedan features & specs
SE Fleet 4dr Sedan
2.2L 4cyl 4A
MPG 22 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver4 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Driver1 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact TestNot Tested
Roof Strength TestNot Tested
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Poor
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Poor
FAQ

Is the Pontiac Grand Am a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2005 Grand Am both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Pontiac Grand Am fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Grand Am gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Grand Am has 14.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Pontiac Grand Am. Learn more

Is the Pontiac Grand Am reliable?

To determine whether the Pontiac Grand Am is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Grand Am. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Grand Am's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2005 Grand Am is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am?

The least-expensive 2005 Pontiac Grand Am is the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $20,090.

Other versions include:

  • SE Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $20,090
Learn more

What are the different models of Pontiac Grand Am?

If you're interested in the Pontiac Grand Am, the next question is, which Grand Am model is right for you? Grand Am variants include SE Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A). For a full list of Grand Am models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and SE Fleet 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 4A).

What do people think of the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2005 Grand Am 4.5 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2005 Grand Am.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2005 Grand Am featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2005 Pontiac Grand Am?

Which 2005 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. There are currently 1 new 2005 Grand Ams listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $1,950 and mileage as low as 222434 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2005 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a new 2005 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,950.

Find a new Pontiac for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $13,509.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Pontiac Grand Am?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials

