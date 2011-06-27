2003 Pontiac Grand Am Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard features, available five-speed manual transmission, crisp handling.
- Price creep has followed sales growth, five-speed not available with V6, cheap interior pieces, iffy crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A viable import alternative, but don't expect Camry- or Accordlike resale values or build quality.
2003 Highlights
A new trim level has been added -- SE2 -- that offers buyers more standard equipment and additional options, while the SE coupe is no longer available. All SE sedans now feature cleaner styling thanks to less body cladding and smoother front and rear fascias. XM Satellite Radio is an available option on all models, while the OnStar communications system is now standard on all models except the base SE.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Mo-mobile,05/30/2003
I love to drive this car! Definitely the best handling in its class! I was a little hesitant to buy a car with an automatic transmission but I quickly found the shifts to be very quick and firm. The engine produces enough power to make acceleration exciting and an exhaust note that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The exterior styling is quite nice (I'm always afraid someone's going to steal my rims they're so nice) and the interior isn't bad either. The seats are great, they're comfortable and supportive during spirited cornering. I like this car so much I find I never want to stop driving.
John,08/21/2009
I find this to be a very solid, great handling and fun to drive car. There is more then the rated horsepower available, especially considering the cars 3800 lbs. and it runs great!! I would advise i bought this NOT looking for a maintenance free car - it waas cherry but i replaced the coolant with NON DEX_COOL and a lower-tem thermostat - its a GM thing you need to correct but the engine will last foever - i'm a mechanic and trust me it will save you TONS of trouble. I've seen GM's like this take some serious abuse and keep on going!!!
whiteside1013,08/28/2013
This car is a good first car, but not much more than that. I purchased it from my older brother, who owned it for about 2 years. Before him, it was owned by a family friend and before that a car rental service, so my car has seen its fair share of abuse. When my brother bought the car, it had a leak in the cooling system to where it had to be filled every week or so. It was too expensive to fix, so I've been living with it. The driver side windows have been broken twice. The oil switch broke, which almost totaled the car. The starter went out. The washer pump is broken. The horn is broken. The dashboard is warping up. The keyless entry system is broke
Ashley,06/21/2010
ONE owner. I bought new 10/2002 happy to have a new car. Headliner fell down 5X in the first 6 mos, then brake pads (every 4 mos & a few calipers) Owner of 5 cars in my life, ONLY 1 has done this, hmm?? Driver, doubt it. Then 2007 big ticket repairs, Dex-Cool ruined hoses, gaskets, manifolds THEN I find out about the Class Action Lawsuit too late to file my repairs. Also replaced many other parts. Do I go on? Not only did I pay of $24K new I have about $8K in repairs. Sell? find out about GM's extreme depreciation, I could not get this nightmare off my hands! 2010 with a 155K mi & needs 3K more in repairs to run, I can't give this car away at this point! Buy a GM, NEVER AGAIN!
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
