2003 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features, available five-speed manual transmission, crisp handling.
  • Price creep has followed sales growth, five-speed not available with V6, cheap interior pieces, iffy crash test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A viable import alternative, but don't expect Camry- or Accordlike resale values or build quality.

2003 Highlights

A new trim level has been added -- SE2 -- that offers buyers more standard equipment and additional options, while the SE coupe is no longer available. All SE sedans now feature cleaner styling thanks to less body cladding and smoother front and rear fascias. XM Satellite Radio is an available option on all models, while the OnStar communications system is now standard on all models except the base SE.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(57%)
4(23%)
3(14%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.3
128 reviews
128 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice Car
Mo-mobile,05/30/2003
I love to drive this car! Definitely the best handling in its class! I was a little hesitant to buy a car with an automatic transmission but I quickly found the shifts to be very quick and firm. The engine produces enough power to make acceleration exciting and an exhaust note that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside. The exterior styling is quite nice (I'm always afraid someone's going to steal my rims they're so nice) and the interior isn't bad either. The seats are great, they're comfortable and supportive during spirited cornering. I like this car so much I find I never want to stop driving.
Great coupe for the money
John,08/21/2009
I find this to be a very solid, great handling and fun to drive car. There is more then the rated horsepower available, especially considering the cars 3800 lbs. and it runs great!! I would advise i bought this NOT looking for a maintenance free car - it waas cherry but i replaced the coolant with NON DEX_COOL and a lower-tem thermostat - its a GM thing you need to correct but the engine will last foever - i'm a mechanic and trust me it will save you TONS of trouble. I've seen GM's like this take some serious abuse and keep on going!!!
Good first car, lots of problems.
whiteside1013,08/28/2013
This car is a good first car, but not much more than that. I purchased it from my older brother, who owned it for about 2 years. Before him, it was owned by a family friend and before that a car rental service, so my car has seen its fair share of abuse. When my brother bought the car, it had a leak in the cooling system to where it had to be filled every week or so. It was too expensive to fix, so I've been living with it. The driver side windows have been broken twice. The oil switch broke, which almost totaled the car. The starter went out. The washer pump is broken. The horn is broken. The dashboard is warping up. The keyless entry system is broke
Mistake!
Ashley,06/21/2010
ONE owner. I bought new 10/2002 happy to have a new car. Headliner fell down 5X in the first 6 mos, then brake pads (every 4 mos & a few calipers) Owner of 5 cars in my life, ONLY 1 has done this, hmm?? Driver, doubt it. Then 2007 big ticket repairs, Dex-Cool ruined hoses, gaskets, manifolds THEN I find out about the Class Action Lawsuit too late to file my repairs. Also replaced many other parts. Do I go on? Not only did I pay of $24K new I have about $8K in repairs. Sell? find out about GM's extreme depreciation, I could not get this nightmare off my hands! 2010 with a 155K mi & needs 3K more in repairs to run, I can't give this car away at this point! Buy a GM, NEVER AGAIN!
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2003 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include SE1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), SE2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

