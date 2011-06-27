  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(156)
Appraise this car

1999 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Aggressive new styling, lots of standard features, structural enhancements.
  • Reduced in length
  • price increase.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Grand Am for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$891 - $2,270
Used Grand Am for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Pontiac revised their volume-leading sedan for 1999 with all-new interior and exterior features. The vehicle boasts a bold new style while still incorporating appreciated features of the previous Grand Am. Under the hood of the car is a Twin Cam 2.4- liter four-cylinder engine. A new 3.4-liter 3400 V6 is optional on the SE and standard on the GT. A new 4T45-E transaxle debuts in the 99 model, which increases torque capacity. Antilock brakes, daytime running lamps, enhanced traction system, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, battery rundown protection, 15-inch wheels and tires and power door locks are standard equipment. A four-speed automatic transmission is also standard on all Grand Ams.

Adding cornering lamps in the rear to match the round headlights in front, Pontiac spruced up the styling of their popular passenger car by significantly changing its proportions. The wheelbase is 3.6 inches longer than before (the longest in its class) while overall length is reduced. Front tread increased by 3.3 inches and overall width increased by 1.5 inches. Thin A pillars increase visibility in this athletic-looking car.

The interior is all about the driver with a center instrument panel angled toward the driver's seat and a contemporary circular gauge panel. Surfaces are soft touch and low gloss while controls knobs are easy to see and use. Overall structural rigidity has been improved by 32 percent. Reinforced pillars, side-door guard beams, roof and a full-frame front chassis surrounds the passenger compartment. Noise reduction measures and steps to lower maintenance have also been taken to ensure that the Grand Am continues to be a big-seller for Pontiac.

1999 Highlights

New for 1999, the Grand Am offers a host of standard and optional equipment as well as a completely redesigned exterior.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(30%)
4(32%)
3(25%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
3.8
156 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 156 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great car!
stefanie42,01/13/2011
I inherited my '99 Grand Am from my grandmother when I was 16 (in 2005). It had 117,000 miles on it and had no problems at all. Shortly after getting it, the window on the driver side refused to roll up. The volume control for the radio was faulty. Those were the only things that ever happened to it. I never got them fixed, and was fine. Went to college for a year without it. Sat for 2 years w/o driving. Replaced coolant system, fuel pump, and battery and it was back to running great! The side mirrors fell off (easy fix-it-yourself). Have to junk yard it because I got rear-ended. I'm sad to see it go. Considering getting another. Excellent car. I definitely recommend it!
Runs smooth, but a lot can go wrong.
J Matthew,09/30/2016
SE 4dr Sedan
I really don't know where to begin with describing this vehicle. I inherited this from my parents who bought it relatively new. So let's flashback a few years: When my parents owned it, the power winders broke. I read that this is a common problem with these models. They were fixed, then a couple years later the rear ones broke again. They work now. Now that I have it, very occasionally the driver side window knob won't function, but after I play with a few times it begins to work. Let's start with the repairs I've put into it the past few years. The power steering went out whilst I was driving a couple years ago. I pulled into a mall market lot, walked to the nearest Auto Zone, and put power steering fluid in my car - only to notice it was falling right out onto the street. No small leaks, just a straight out fall. So I ended up having that fixed which was $600. Then, a few months later, the belt and crankshaft malfunctioned while driving. This was another $600 fix. Then just a few months ago, the engine started misfiring on the way to work. I found out one of the spark plugs blew, so I had them all replaced with platinum spark plugs, and from that point on, now it's running great; I can't really blame the car for this, I suppose the car was due for new spark plugs. A few "minor" problems: The AC wiring went out in the summer, sort of. It works, I just have to turn the heat on first, then back to air, and play with the knob a bit. The display on the radio has been out for quite some time, although this is an easy fix. I just have to guess what radio station I'm listening to; also, the right front speaker is blown. The lower intake gasket has been leaking anti-freeze for several years now, which I read has been a major problem in these cars, and since this is a $1000 fix, it's not worth it. As long as I keep refilling it with anti-freeze every couple of weeks, it's not a problem. The engine tends to run hot, also a common problem. The car overheats in stop-and-go traffic, but this can be nullified by turning on the heat. Yes, I have to drive with the heat on often to keep the thermostat level. It tends to burn oil - I discovered this when my "low oil" came on several months back, and put a quart of oil in. But the bright side to this is, you can go longer between oil changes since you are putting in fresh oil. When it rains, it leaks water on the inside of the car under the steering wheel. After a rain, when I turn the steering wheel right, water will leak and get my shoes all wet. I read online that this model gets 19/30 mpg - HA! No, it doesn't. This car eats up gas like crazy, especially in stop-and-go traffic. But I think this is because it has over 180K and the fact that the oil and anti-freeze leak. As far as physical: As many have already noted, the front dashboard is warped. The cupholder is a horrible design - it sits behind the gear shifter, and when the car is in park, your drink is locked in there. I have to use the passenger side cupholder. As far as positives: The engine runs great. At 180k, the acceleration is good and the ride is smooth like a new car. I started putting synthetic oil in it for the past few changes, which helps a lot. The transmission also shifts well despite being the original transmission fluid, although I added some synthetic fluid to the existing fluid. Honestly, at this point right now, I'm surprised the car still runs as great as it does. And the anti-freeze problem seems to have fixed itself. But I have put my last dime in the car: I can buy a new car anytime I want, but right now I'm just waiting to see how long I can take this so I can get my full money's worth out of it. I'll buy a new car when the next major problem comes.
This car fell apart on me.
mloes,02/02/2015
SE 4dr Sedan
I bought this car in 2002 when it had less than 30,000 miles. By the time I got rid of it at 130K, both side mirrors were held up with glue, the bottom of the car was held up with a clothes hanger, the front dash was cracked, the security system cut off the fuel system at random times, the fuel gauge was broken, it burned a quart of oil every 200 miles, the power steering fluid would spill out about once every few months, all windows were broken, the shocks were shot, the fan would only work on settings 3, 4 and 5, the knob for the fan was broken and ABS light would come on went I made sharp turns and the car would skid on dry ground regularly. In short, this car was a piece of garbage.
I love my car!!!
Connie,09/23/2009
I have always wanted a 2000 GT. Bought it used and now have 110,000 on it. It is wonderful and I get compliments on it all the time. I had the passlock problem that Tons of others have had but luckily my husband does alarms, remote starts and other electrical on cars for a living and he solved it no problem. I think a car depends on the person driving it and how they take care of it. I am super protective of my cars. Especially this one.
See all 156 reviews of the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include SE1 2dr Coupe, GT1 2dr Coupe, GT 4dr Sedan, SE2 2dr Coupe, SE 4dr Sedan, SE1 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, GT 2dr Coupe, SE2 4dr Sedan, and GT1 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a used 1999 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,465.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,041.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $23,999.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Grand Am lease specials

Related Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles