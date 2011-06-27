1999 Pontiac Grand Am Review
Pros & Cons
- Aggressive new styling, lots of standard features, structural enhancements.
- Reduced in length
- price increase.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
Pontiac revised their volume-leading sedan for 1999 with all-new interior and exterior features. The vehicle boasts a bold new style while still incorporating appreciated features of the previous Grand Am. Under the hood of the car is a Twin Cam 2.4- liter four-cylinder engine. A new 3.4-liter 3400 V6 is optional on the SE and standard on the GT. A new 4T45-E transaxle debuts in the 99 model, which increases torque capacity. Antilock brakes, daytime running lamps, enhanced traction system, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, battery rundown protection, 15-inch wheels and tires and power door locks are standard equipment. A four-speed automatic transmission is also standard on all Grand Ams.
Adding cornering lamps in the rear to match the round headlights in front, Pontiac spruced up the styling of their popular passenger car by significantly changing its proportions. The wheelbase is 3.6 inches longer than before (the longest in its class) while overall length is reduced. Front tread increased by 3.3 inches and overall width increased by 1.5 inches. Thin A pillars increase visibility in this athletic-looking car.
The interior is all about the driver with a center instrument panel angled toward the driver's seat and a contemporary circular gauge panel. Surfaces are soft touch and low gloss while controls knobs are easy to see and use. Overall structural rigidity has been improved by 32 percent. Reinforced pillars, side-door guard beams, roof and a full-frame front chassis surrounds the passenger compartment. Noise reduction measures and steps to lower maintenance have also been taken to ensure that the Grand Am continues to be a big-seller for Pontiac.
1999 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
