Consumer Rating
(131)
2001 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Sporty styling, lots of standard features, available five-speed manual transmission, crisp handling.
  • Price creep has followed sales growth, true sport sedans need a five-speed with a V6, odd interior styling.
Edmunds' Expert Review

A viable import alternative, but don't expect Camry- or Accord-like resale values or build quality.

Vehicle overview

Boasting bold styling and a wide stance, the sporty Grand Am bears a strong family resemblance to its big brother, the Grand Prix. One noteworthy design quirk is the use of large, round cornering lamps at the lower edges of the rear fascia, looking much like the fog/driving lamps in the front. Overall, the design is pleasing to the eye because the car's proportions are well balanced. The Grand Am can be had as a coupe or sedan, in two distinct models (SE and GT) plus four option packages (SE, SE1, GT and GT1). Base SE Sedans and Coupes are powered by a 150-horse, twin cam 2.4-liter four-cylinder that has been fitted with a redesigned composite intake manifold for better fuel economy and lower emissions. The base cars also feature air conditioning, antilock brakes and an AM/FM stereo cassette. An electronically controlled four-speed automatic is standard. The SE1 includes cruise, 15-inch wheels, power seats, windows and mirrors, and can be optioned with 16-inch alloys, a CD player and decklid spoiler. Once you get to the SE2, you gain a 170-horsepower, 3.4-liter V6 that has been reworked for better durability and lower emissions. You also get all the SE1 options as well as traction control and remote keyless entry. Go for the sporty GT, and you'll benefit from a stiffer suspension, four-wheel disc brakes, a set of 16-inch five-spoke wheels and a unique look, including special front and rear fascias and bodyside cladding. GT1 adds a six-way power driver's seat, high-power audio system and power sunroof. Leather seating and chrome wheels are also available. Grand Am's interior is cockpit-themed, with all center panel controls angled toward the driver, gathered around a contemporary circular cluster panel housing red backlit gauges. Surfaces are soft-touch and low-gloss while control knobs are easy to see and use, and new audio systems (including a Monsoon variant) are available. By putting money into driver-oriented hardware instead of flashy doodads, Pontiac has bolstered Grand Am's market position. This car packs lots of equipment into a well-screwed-together package. But don't look for real enthusiasts to embrace the Grand Am until a five-speed is available in the V6 GT model.

2001 Highlights

For 2001, the Grand Am gets audio improvements, a wheel upgrade and revised paint choices.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(27%)
4(42%)
3(21%)
2(8%)
1(2%)
3.8
131 reviews
131 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My very fist car (Grand Am Se 2001 4 sp auto)
Reinaldo,07/16/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car used in January 2012 for $ 950 and 176660 miles. It was what I could afford. The turn signal switch worked when it wanted to, so I went to Freight Harbor Tools and purchased my fist tool box and fixed it. The AC started working after the Ac relay was replaced under hood and has never quit working. As a maintenance tip, I run the AC for several minutes in winter time for proper system lubrication. Replaced tranny fluid at 182 K. Right after that I made a trip from Phoenix to Kansas City and back (2460 miles) and got 32 mpg. I replaced the factory fuel pump at 210 K ( $ 58 on Ebay). After several ten minutes waiting for passlock system restart, finally I bypassed it with a resistor (you can look it up online). Breaks were replaced with ceramic pads (do not used semi-metallic ones ) and it´s been two years now and no problems. I went ahead and replaced timing chain, water pump and thermostat as a preventive maintenance last year at 218 K, but I was not having any problems with them. Never had random lights on dash but whenever I see Service Vehicle Soon, it means there is a blown bulb or fuse. My only complaint: rough idle but with almost 223 k miles I guess it has given me a lot for the money. Update: I gathered the resources and replaced all the mounts, even the ones that look "good" : end of the rough idle. Before that , I replaced the front wheel hub and that eliminated the ABS light and the wobbling. The a/c quit working. Before you do anything crazy, go ahead and check the pressure switch in the line on top of the radiator. It was that simple. My friends who have newer cars say mine cools the interior faster than theirs and it is true. At 246k I had the tranny rebuilt (it was the original one) because it was slipping between 3rd and 4th gear, but drivable. Now it is almost 255k miles 6 month later. The enigne is still good. I put synthetic oil to cope with the Phoenix heat. No favorite brand: I just go to 99c stores and pick whatever synthetic at $2.99, not bad. I don't drive like I stole it, specially when first start it. I guess all of this makes possible to keep the car. Update: Justo hit 281000 Miles on the dame engine. Not Bad at all. Still powerful when needed and good on gas at the dame time. Un fact some people have tried to race me. I installed an aftermarket Muffler back in 2014, that is not loud and gives the car some attitude. The xenon lights that I installed back in 2013 are still working ( I could not take yellow bulbs any longer in the headlights) This car is good if You are mechanic inclined, specially if bought with many miles on ir. 8 years later, no car payment and 114000 added miles, so no regrets.
13 years and counting
eddy37,02/07/2014
SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
Bought mine new in 2001. I've taken decent care of it, oil changes, minor repairs. It's never broken down or had any major issues. Has the same issues as other Grand AM's. Side passenger mirror just fell off, AC has been broken for a couple years, fan speeds 1 and 2 don't work, side mirror control broken. The car itself is no longer waterproof. The factory battery lasted 11 years. Took it on a road trip this summer and actually got really good mileage. To recap, it's been paid for since 2005 and has never left me stranded. ***Update*** After a year of taking up space on my driveway I decided it was time to part with the old girl. My only regret is not getting the windshield replaced which would have addressed the water issues. The car still fired up on the day kidney car drove it into the flat bed for recycling in 2017. This is not a story of a car that wore out; but a story of an owner who neglected a masterpiece. I'm left now with a donation receipt for $25 and 16 years of memories. Fairwell Grand AM.
Would Buy Again if they still made Pontiac
Linda,09/24/2015
GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car New in 2001. It's an SE not a GT but there wasn't a choice for a 2 door SE, 6 cyl 3.4. It is now 2015 have 123k miles. Two repairs while under warranty, one was an oil leak and one was the ignition switch. Very little maintenance over the years other than oil changes and brakes. Did not do any of the other recommended maintenance. Replaced the alternator, tie rods and a sensor. Replaced the original battery at year 8 and still driving on the second. Starts right up with no hesitation. Still has speed and handles well. I am getting 26 miles/city more than when it was new. Biggest annoyance is the power Windows. Both had to be replaced and you have to replace the whole thing window and all. Over $300 per window even though the glass was still good as well as the motor, just the clips broke. Less than $2000 in repairs over 15 years. Not bad at all. Best car I ever had. Biggest complaint would be the rust (seems like all of them rust in the same place between the doors and the back tires). Started about year 7 and is pretty bad now. I do have to say I live in Chicago and the car has been outside it's whole life and I did not rust proof or undercoat and I probably haven't washed it in the last five years. Other than that area the paint and body has held up good. Time for a new car as I know I have some major suspension work that needs to be done. I'm hearing some mighty loud and strange noises when going over bumps in the last year. The service engine light goes on and off and the air conditioner blows hot this year. Leary to put any major money in a 15 year old car. All in all considering the original cost of the car, loan interest , repairs and maintenance it's has been an average of somewhere between $1600 & 2000 per year for this car, so tops $166 a month (not counting gas of course) to run this car. In all that time it only didn't start once (ignition switch) I was driving when the alternator went out so with some fancy driving I was able to drive home the 5 miles. The battery I replaced before it totally died but was taking a couple tries to start so I had some warning and after all it was 8 years old. As a woman it's reassuring to have a reliable car. It actually makes me sad to get rid of it. This was my first new car purchase on my own about a year after my divorce. It's almost like one of my kids, no wait way more reliable this both my kids combined.
5 Years Strong
Chris,08/12/2006
I have run this car in all conditions (snow, sleet, high heat, many rough dirt roads, hard driving, easy driving) and it's responded to the challenge. The 3400 V6 is more than adequate for a car of this size and weight and it and the tranny are such that you get nice punch and grip as you take off. I have 120K, but can go to 200K easy IMO. Normal problems did originally get to me also (lower intake manifold gasket (1x @ $150), tire grinding noise (all 4 tires w/ Warranty), blower resistor (1x @ $20), left and right wheel hub assembly (1x each @ $130 each), IAT wiring wiring issue causing hard shift into drive and park (1x @ $90) and EGR valve (1x @ $90). Battery finally just failed at 12
See all 131 reviews of the 2001 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5200 rpm
Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include SE1 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M), SE1 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), SE 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M), and GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

