I bought this car New in 2001. It's an SE not a GT but there wasn't a choice for a 2 door SE, 6 cyl 3.4. It is now 2015 have 123k miles. Two repairs while under warranty, one was an oil leak and one was the ignition switch. Very little maintenance over the years other than oil changes and brakes. Did not do any of the other recommended maintenance. Replaced the alternator, tie rods and a sensor. Replaced the original battery at year 8 and still driving on the second. Starts right up with no hesitation. Still has speed and handles well. I am getting 26 miles/city more than when it was new. Biggest annoyance is the power Windows. Both had to be replaced and you have to replace the whole thing window and all. Over $300 per window even though the glass was still good as well as the motor, just the clips broke. Less than $2000 in repairs over 15 years. Not bad at all. Best car I ever had. Biggest complaint would be the rust (seems like all of them rust in the same place between the doors and the back tires). Started about year 7 and is pretty bad now. I do have to say I live in Chicago and the car has been outside it's whole life and I did not rust proof or undercoat and I probably haven't washed it in the last five years. Other than that area the paint and body has held up good. Time for a new car as I know I have some major suspension work that needs to be done. I'm hearing some mighty loud and strange noises when going over bumps in the last year. The service engine light goes on and off and the air conditioner blows hot this year. Leary to put any major money in a 15 year old car. All in all considering the original cost of the car, loan interest , repairs and maintenance it's has been an average of somewhere between $1600 & 2000 per year for this car, so tops $166 a month (not counting gas of course) to run this car. In all that time it only didn't start once (ignition switch) I was driving when the alternator went out so with some fancy driving I was able to drive home the 5 miles. The battery I replaced before it totally died but was taking a couple tries to start so I had some warning and after all it was 8 years old. As a woman it's reassuring to have a reliable car. It actually makes me sad to get rid of it. This was my first new car purchase on my own about a year after my divorce. It's almost like one of my kids, no wait way more reliable this both my kids combined.

