- $1,891
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1144,397 milesDelivery available*
Mills Toyota - Willmar / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled and delivered to the guest for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 FWD Galaxy Silver Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4040 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E54C255942
Stock: 4U200027A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $3,688Fair Deal
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE171,584 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E44C250179
Stock: 4C250179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $2,500Fair Deal
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1223,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Kadlec Kia - Rochester / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Titanium 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI 20/29 City/Highway MPG 3.4L V6 SFI. These are vehicles that fall outside of our regular Superstore retail guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps ‘flawed’ in some way. Some general guidelines for a Superstore Super Budget vehicle: *They are not inspected. They are sold without a warranty *They are offered for a limited time only – up to 21 days *They are sold 100% AS-IS without any expressed or implied benefits or warranty coverage *They are sold with our “Super Budget Price” posted on the windshield. *There is no negotiation necessary. Why Super Budget? Simply put – our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of “kid’s cars”, 2nd cars, college cars, and other inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. We've Got You Covered! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Local Delivery. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E04C199490
Stock: S3117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,999Fair Deal
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1118,226 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2004 Pontiac Grand Am 4dr 4dr Sedan SE1 features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E34M702262
Stock: EYC-702262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2019
- $5,995
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT71,207 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Matt LaFontaine Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grayling / Michigan
This 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT, has a great Galaxy Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Dark Pewter interior! -Only 71,207 miles which is low for a 2004 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 829 S. I-75 Business Loop, Grayling, MI 49738.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E14C189647
Stock: 20C5179A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $3,499
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT141,272 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2004 Pontiac Grand Am 2dr 2dr Coupe GT features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12EX4M682603
Stock: YC-682603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $3,885
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE190,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hertz Car Sales of Salem - Salem / Oregon
This 2004 PONTIAC GRAND AM 4dr 4dr Sdn SE features a 2.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Victory Red with a Dark Pewter interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 503-400-7028 or terryt@hertznw.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52F04M562442
Stock: 562442A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- $3,995
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT180,909 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Chevrolet of Twin Falls - Twin Falls / Idaho
GT trim. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Traction Control, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI (SE1 and SE2-170 HP [126.8 kW] @ 4800 rpm, 195 lb.-ft. [263.9 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (GT and GT1-175 HP [130.5 kW] @ 4800 rpm, 205 lb.-ft. [277.4 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes uplevel seat design, with driver and passenger side seatback pockets, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim, includes shift knob and parking brake handle (STD). Pontiac GT with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and DARK PEWTER INTERIOR interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT 'Pontiac calls the Grand Am 'sports car excitement with room for everyday life.' Obviously, this combination appeals to a lot of people because the Grand Am is one of the 10 best-selling vehicles in the U.S.' -newCarTestDrive.com. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US At Chevrolet of Twin Falls, we are focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. We are giving customers straightforward information so that they can make confident decisions. We believe that our local communities are our lifeblood. In addition to the employment opportunities we provide in each of our neighborhoods, we also provide contributions to charitable organizations that serve our families, friends, and customers. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E74C101927
Stock: 4C101927U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $5,000
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT105,268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Taylor'S Automax Buick GMC - Great Falls / Montana
LOCAL TRADE IN, Grand Am GT, 2D Coupe, 3.4L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Summit White, Dark Taupe Cloth, Air Conditioning, Electronic Cruise Control, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/RDS, Front fog lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Traction control. 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT Summit White FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFIRecent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12EX4C175819
Stock: C5673A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $4,000
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1124,351 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Coastal Chevrolet - Pawleys Island / South Carolina
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! GRAYSTONE METALLIC exterior and DARK PEWTER INTERIOR interior, SE1 trim. Chrome Wheels, CD Player, SPOILER, REAR, ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Chrome Wheels Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI (SE1 and SE2-170 HP [126.8 kW] @ 4800 rpm, 195 lb.-ft. [263.9 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (GT and GT1-175 HP [130.5 kW] @ 4800 rpm, 205 lb.-ft. [277.4 N-m] @ 4000 rpm), SPOILER, REAR. Pontiac SE1 with GRAYSTONE METALLIC exterior and DARK PEWTER INTERIOR interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING newCarTestDrive.com's review says 'Pontiac calls the Grand Am 'sports car excitement with room for everyday life.' Obviously, this combination appeals to a lot of people because the Grand Am is one of the 10 best-selling vehicles in the U.S.'. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US Family Owned and Operated! Customer Satisfaction and Award Winning Service are what you can expect from Coastal. We have been serving the Pawleys Island/Georgetown/Grand Strand Area for Over 30 Years! Our team is professional, offers you a no-pressure environment and operates with the quality you expect. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E34C209591
Stock: L6334B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $4,995
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1135,350 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lynn Chevrolet Buick - Pontiac / Illinois
Silver 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 Recent Arrival! Odometer is 17573 miles below market average! ...BEST PRICES & BEST DEALS.... Your did it, done it, still dealin dealer! 4D Sedan 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 3.4L V6 SFI FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 20/29 City/Highway MPG 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E64C197002
Stock: 131141A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $2,999
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE170,469 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Con Paulos Chevrolet - Jerome / Idaho
If you're searching for a reliable car at the fraction of the cost, the Pontiac Grand Am fits the bill. Age shouldn't matter for this car. It's a 4 cylinder Navy Blue Metallic car that makes road trips pleasant again.Hurry on in and come see us at Con Paulos Chevrolet. We have Financing for everyone!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52F34M695101
Stock: 7032J
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2019
- $1,500
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE168,788 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Reuther Ford - Herculaneum / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52F84M532878
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $750Great Deal | $1,428 below market
2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet171,083 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Tim's Truck Capital - Epsom / New Hampshire
3.4L V6 SFI.** WHOLESALE SPECIAL ** Check out this Great Deal at " AS - IS " Wholesale Pricing!! We need to make room and for a Select Time, Limited Amounts of our Inventory has been Reduced to " AS - IS Wholesale Pricing. These Deals Won't Last Long, so Stop by Mon-Fri 8 to 8 / Sat 8 to 6, However we are Closed on Sundays.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52EX5M160677
Stock: ZC1433A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $1,800Fair Deal | $573 below market
2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet96,437 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2005 Pontiac Grand Am 4dr SE Fleet 4dr Sedan features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52E95M128027
Stock: AAW-128027
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- $2,400Good Deal | $967 below market
2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet222,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodbridge Public Auto Auction - Woodbridge / Virginia
- Contact Internet Sales at 703-643-1189 or woodbridgeautoauction@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52E35M137399
Stock: 122379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $3,314Fair Deal | $383 below market
2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet106,971 milesDelivery available*
Kunes Country Buick Chevrolet - Mount Carroll / Illinois
This 2005 PONTIAC GRAND SM is a local trade, well kept inside and out, all the original factory books and manuals are in the glove box, Grand Am SE, 4D Sedan, 3.4L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Sport Red Metallic, Dark Taupe Cloth, AM/FM RADIO, CD player. 20/29 City/Highway MPGDon't be "that guy". You know that guy, Mr. Practical. Pizza toppings? Plain cheese will do just fine. Preferred ice cream flavor? Vanilla sure is tasty. The most exciting thing he did all year was a co-ed sheep shearing competition (what?). DON'T BE THAT GUY. Do something fun, do something exciting! Spice up your life with this fantastic Pontiac Grand Am! Sure, its still a totally practical and reliable car to own, but it has that extra "pizzazz" that'll make your daily routine just a little less..Routine. Find out why our dealerships have won DealerRater.com DEALER OF THE YEAR a whopping 10 TIMES! Call, email, or live chat with one of our friendly sales professionals now to schedule your test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52E75M243497
Stock: TP34059A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $2,800Fair Deal
2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet206,950 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
Great first car with decent tires, this would make a great run-around commuter cash option with a decent shape interior. Dent on the rear bumper but runs good. Includes both keys with both remote starters. (Factory remote start.)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Pontiac Grand Am SE Fleet with Rear Bench Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52E25M137314
Stock: M4L160Y
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-13-2020