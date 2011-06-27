Close

Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Titanium 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI 20/29 City/Highway MPG 3.4L V6 SFI. These are vehicles that fall outside of our regular Superstore retail guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps ‘flawed’ in some way. Some general guidelines for a Superstore Super Budget vehicle: *They are not inspected. They are sold without a warranty *They are offered for a limited time only – up to 21 days *They are sold 100% AS-IS without any expressed or implied benefits or warranty coverage *They are sold with our “Super Budget Price” posted on the windshield. *There is no negotiation necessary. Why Super Budget? Simply put – our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of “kid’s cars”, 2nd cars, college cars, and other inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. We've Got You Covered! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Local Delivery. Ask Dealer for Details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2NF52E04C199490

Stock: S3117A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020