Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am for Sale Near Me
- $4,981
2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT141,689 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Herman Jenkins Motors - Union City / Tennessee
Outstanding design defines the 2003 Pontiac Grand Am! This vehicle integrates style and innovative design into a smaller than expected package. Top features include front fog lights, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, and power windows. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Stop by our dealership or give us a call for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E73C196651
Stock: 16623-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- New Listing$3,282
2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1116,572 milesDelivery available*
Haley Certified Preowned - Richmond / Virginia
Buy With Confidence! Most of our used vehicles are backed by our Haley Preferred 90 days or 3000 miles comprehensive warranty, lifetime state inspections, and a 72 hour no questions asked return policy. See sales associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E63C235312
Stock: J2584A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- $2,991
2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT176,536 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Sid Dillon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Crete / Nebraska
Come see this 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT before someone takes it home! Get Your Money's Worth for this Pontiac Grand Am with These Options SOLID VALUE APPEARANCE PACKAGE, GT -inc: (CF5) Sunroof, power & (U1Q) Sound system, ETR AM/ FM stereo w/cassette & CD player, (PY2) Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum, torqued Chrome Tech , WHEELS, 16 (40.6 CM) ALUMINUM, TORQUED, CHROME TECH, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED W/OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/50R16, SPEED-RATED, BLACKWALL (STD), SUNROOF, POWER, TILT-SLIDING, ELECTRIC -inc: sunshade, SOUND SYSTEM, ETR AM/FM STEREO W/CASSETTE & CD PLAYER -inc: Radio Data System, seek-&-scan, digital clock, speed-compensated volume, TheftLock & programmable equalizer, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET -inc: reading and courtesy lights, uplevel seat design, w/driver & passenger side seatback pockets, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim-inc: shift knob & parking brake handle (STD), GT EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: base vehicle (STD), ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI (175 HP [130.5 KW] @ 4800 RPM, 205 LB.-FT. [277.4 N-M] @ 4000 RPM) (STD), CUSTOMER DIALOGUE NETWORK. Stop By Today Stop by Sid Dillon Genesis of Lincoln located at 2627 Kendra Lane, Lincoln, NE 68512 for a quick visit and a great vehicle! Thank you for choosing to visit SidDillon.com in Lincoln, NebraskaSid Dillon Lincoln has the new, pre-owned, or certified vehicle to meet your needs. We go the extra mile when you bring your vehicle in for service by providing free wash and vacuum. Contact our Internet Specialist at (888)503-3028 for more information. At Sid Dillon Lincoln you are what drives us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 11 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E33M506210
Stock: 4N20638B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $795
2003 Pontiac Grand Am GTNot provided1 AccidentDelivery available*
Chester Chrysler Center - Chester / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12EX3C177357
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$2,984
2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1193,299 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Gillie Hyde Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Glasgow / Kentucky
New Arrival! Please let us help you with finding the ideal New, Preowned, or Certified vehicle. If you have questions about our dealership or any of our vehicles, feel free to call us at (888) 621-5047. We are always happy to share information with our customers. If you think you live too far away to shop at our dealership, think again. People have come from as far as New York and Washington to shop with us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E53C176513
Stock: P0265A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- $1,891
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1144,397 milesDelivery available*
Mills Toyota - Willmar / Minnesota
Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled and delivered to the guest for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Recent Arrival! 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 FWD Galaxy Silver Metallic Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4040 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E54C255942
Stock: 4U200027A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $3,688Fair Deal
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE171,584 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E44C250179
Stock: 4C250179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- $2,500Fair Deal
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1223,595 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tom Kadlec Kia - Rochester / Minnesota
Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Titanium 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFI 20/29 City/Highway MPG 3.4L V6 SFI. These are vehicles that fall outside of our regular Superstore retail guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps ‘flawed’ in some way. Some general guidelines for a Superstore Super Budget vehicle: *They are not inspected. They are sold without a warranty *They are offered for a limited time only – up to 21 days *They are sold 100% AS-IS without any expressed or implied benefits or warranty coverage *They are sold with our “Super Budget Price” posted on the windshield. *There is no negotiation necessary. Why Super Budget? Simply put – our customers have requested that we make these vehicles available. Many of our customers have a need for basic transportation. By offering a broader selection of “kid’s cars”, 2nd cars, college cars, and other inexpensive transportation options, we feel we can better serve our current customers and the general market. We've Got You Covered! TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Local Delivery. Ask Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E04C199490
Stock: S3117A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,999Fair Deal
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1118,226 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2004 Pontiac Grand Am 4dr 4dr Sedan SE1 features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E34M702262
Stock: EYC-702262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2019
- $1,695
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT172,161 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brett Spaulding Sales - Onawa / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12E32C114602
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT71,207 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Matt LaFontaine Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grayling / Michigan
This 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT, has a great Galaxy Silver Metallic exterior, and a clean Dark Pewter interior! -Only 71,207 miles which is low for a 2004 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Fog Lights -Front Wheel Drive -Security System -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Cruise Control -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission On top of that, it has many safety features -Traction Control Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 829 S. I-75 Business Loop, Grayling, MI 49738.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E14C189647
Stock: 20C5179A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $4,999
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT103,268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Purifoy Chevrolet - Fort Lupton / Colorado
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT Galaxy Silver Metallic FWD 3.4L V6 SFI Ram Air 4-Speed Automatic 16" Cast Aluminum Painted Wheels, 45/45 Reclining Sport Bucket Seats, 4-Way Driver's Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, 8-Speaker Monsoon High-Performance Sound System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cruise Control w/Resume Speed, Custom Air Conditioning, Delay-off headlights, Delco ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front Licence Plate Depression Cover, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Left & Right Power Single Post Black Molded Mirrors, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Power Windows w/Driver's Express Down, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Decklid Spoiler, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Redondo/Patina Cloth Seat Trim, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split Folding Rear Seat, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio. Vehicle pricing includes all offers, incentives, delivery and a $499 D&H Fee which is charged to everybody by state and federal law and represents costs and additional profit to the dealer for items such as inspection, cleaning and adjusting vehicles plus preparing documents related to the sale. Rebate availability or other incentives are subject to restrictions, including without limitation, geographic limitations. Prices do not include government fees and taxes, finance charges, title, license, transportation costs, emissions testing fees or other fees unless itemized in math box. All payments and prices are subject to approved credit. Any monthly payment calculator which may be offered on this website is an estimate only. All prices, rebates, offers, specifications, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Contact us to confirm current information. MPG estimates on this website are EPA estimates for the vehicle when it was new. Every effort is made to ensure display of accurate data, however the vehicle listings within this website may not reflect all accurate vehicle items. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. If any vehicle has an unavailable photo, please contact us to obtain photos. Options, specifications, pricing, photos, and availability are subject to change without notice. Used vehicles may be subject to manufacturer recalls that have not been repaired. Please contact the manufacturer for recall information before purchasing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12E92C200173
Stock: 19-134TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $3,499
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT141,272 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2004 Pontiac Grand Am 2dr 2dr Coupe GT features a 3.4L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12EX4M682603
Stock: YC-682603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $3,885
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE190,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hertz Car Sales of Salem - Salem / Oregon
This 2004 PONTIAC GRAND AM 4dr 4dr Sdn SE features a 2.2L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Victory Red with a Dark Pewter interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Clock, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Sport Seats, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 503-400-7028 or terryt@hertznw.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE with Rear Bench Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NE52F04M562442
Stock: 562442A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-28-2020
- $3,995
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT180,909 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Chevrolet of Twin Falls - Twin Falls / Idaho
GT trim. EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound System, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC SEATS, FRONT BUCKET, ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Traction Control, 4-Wheel ABS. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI (SE1 and SE2-170 HP [126.8 kW] @ 4800 rpm, 195 lb.-ft. [263.9 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (GT and GT1-175 HP [130.5 kW] @ 4800 rpm, 205 lb.-ft. [277.4 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), SEATS, FRONT BUCKET includes uplevel seat design, with driver and passenger side seatback pockets, (NP5) Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim, includes shift knob and parking brake handle (STD). Pontiac GT with SUMMIT WHITE exterior and DARK PEWTER INTERIOR interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 175 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT 'Pontiac calls the Grand Am 'sports car excitement with room for everyday life.' Obviously, this combination appeals to a lot of people because the Grand Am is one of the 10 best-selling vehicles in the U.S.' -newCarTestDrive.com. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. WHY BUY FROM US At Chevrolet of Twin Falls, we are focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. We are giving customers straightforward information so that they can make confident decisions. We believe that our local communities are our lifeblood. In addition to the employment opportunities we provide in each of our neighborhoods, we also provide contributions to charitable organizations that serve our families, friends, and customers. Price does not include taxes, title, license and $399 Dealer Doc Fee. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E74C101927
Stock: 4C101927U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $2,495
2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT193,127 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Good Car$ - Great Price$ Take a look at this super clean 2002 Pontiac Grand AM GT!This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 3.4L, FWD , automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW52E42M676817
Stock: c038754
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- $5,000
2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT105,268 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Taylor'S Automax Buick GMC - Great Falls / Montana
LOCAL TRADE IN, Grand Am GT, 2D Coupe, 3.4L V6 SFI, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Summit White, Dark Taupe Cloth, Air Conditioning, Electronic Cruise Control, ETR AM/FM Stereo w/CD Player/RDS, Front fog lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Traction control. 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT Summit White FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.4L V6 SFIRecent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NW12EX4C175819
Stock: C5673A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $4,000
2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1124,351 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Coastal Chevrolet - Pawleys Island / South Carolina
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! GRAYSTONE METALLIC exterior and DARK PEWTER INTERIOR interior, SE1 trim. Chrome Wheels, CD Player, SPOILER, REAR, ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE CD Player, Chrome Wheels Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Bucket Seats, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, ENGINE, 3.4L 3400 V6 SFI (SE1 and SE2-170 HP [126.8 kW] @ 4800 rpm, 195 lb.-ft. [263.9 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (GT and GT1-175 HP [130.5 kW] @ 4800 rpm, 205 lb.-ft. [277.4 N-m] @ 4000 rpm), SPOILER, REAR. Pontiac SE1 with GRAYSTONE METALLIC exterior and DARK PEWTER INTERIOR interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 170 HP at 4800 RPM*. EXPERTS ARE SAYING newCarTestDrive.com's review says 'Pontiac calls the Grand Am 'sports car excitement with room for everyday life.' Obviously, this combination appeals to a lot of people because the Grand Am is one of the 10 best-selling vehicles in the U.S.'. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 29 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US Family Owned and Operated! Customer Satisfaction and Award Winning Service are what you can expect from Coastal. We have been serving the Pawleys Island/Georgetown/Grand Strand Area for Over 30 Years! Our team is professional, offers you a no-pressure environment and operates with the quality you expect. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G2NF52E34C209591
Stock: L6334B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020