2004 Pontiac Grand Am Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Lots of standard features, available five-speed manual transmission, crisp handling.
- Price has crept up in recent years, five-speed not available with V6, cheap interior pieces, iffy crash test scores.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,234 - $2,848
Used Grand Am for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
A viable import alternative, but don't expect Camry- or Accord-like resale values or build quality.
2004 Highlights
An upgraded four-speaker sound system is now standard on SE models, while an MP3 player is standard on uplevel GT models and optional on all others except the base SE.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Camryn Cox,02/15/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Pros sporty look strong v6 engine smooth ride decent mpg for a v6 18-20city 23-26 highway Cons not very reliable cheap interior poor safety rating very little resale value bought car in 2012 with 65k, now has 106k, had numerous pricey repairs done, timing belt twice in 6 months, oil pan and transmission fluid leaks, faulty alternator, air conditioning stopped working at around 95k.
ford4life94,03/17/2013
all the people who complain about security issues with this car just need to cut the little tiny yellow wire that goes to the ignition and there will never be another issue with starting it again. its a simple and free fix. you just have to find the bundle of 3 little tiny wires and cut yellow one. seriously people dont complain about something that you can fix so easily. never had any issues with anything else other than brakes and starter which will need to be replaced in any vehicle eventually
GrandAmGT,02/28/2010
I see some reviews saying that their car (having been bought used) isn't reliable...well some upkeep is required to keep a car moving (duh)...Mine has been great with only the expected items (brake pads, spark plugs) being replaced. Has never failed to start and has the original battery (04) in it. Don't blame the manufacturer if you bought a used car and it isn't up to par---maintain it! I've changed plugs and brake pads and thats it for replacement items. Proper oil changes will do wonders....
Chris,04/12/2016
GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
If you are looking for something sporty looking with hood scoops that rides like you are floating on a couch cushion, look no further than the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with a Ram-air V6. This car has excellent traction in the winter time. The engine performs astonishingly well when floored. The Monsoon sound system is of very good quality and if you're not a fan of traction control (as I am not), you can turn it off with the push of a button. Although my car is now 14 years old is just barely over 82,000 miles, it is the best I could ever expect in a used sports coupe.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2010
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2013
- Used Hyundai Elantra 2015
- Used BMW X6 2018
- Used Audi A3 2018
- Used Lexus RC 350
- Used Toyota Tacoma 2010
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2014
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi e-tron Sportback News
- Hyundai Veloster 2019
- 2021 BMW 5 Series News
- 2021 Mazda 3 News
- 2019 3500
- 2021 Toyota Mirai News
- 2020 M4 CS
- 2019 Lincoln Continental
- 2021 Chevrolet Equinox News
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons