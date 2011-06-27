  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(160)
Appraise this car

2004 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Lots of standard features, available five-speed manual transmission, crisp handling.
  • Price has crept up in recent years, five-speed not available with V6, cheap interior pieces, iffy crash test scores.
Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Grand Am for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,234 - $2,848
Used Grand Am for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

A viable import alternative, but don't expect Camry- or Accord-like resale values or build quality.

2004 Highlights

An upgraded four-speaker sound system is now standard on SE models, while an MP3 player is standard on uplevel GT models and optional on all others except the base SE.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(59%)
4(29%)
3(10%)
2(1%)
1(1%)
4.4
160 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 160 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Mediocre has a new definition
Camryn Cox,02/15/2016
SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Pros sporty look strong v6 engine smooth ride decent mpg for a v6 18-20city 23-26 highway Cons not very reliable cheap interior poor safety rating very little resale value bought car in 2012 with 65k, now has 106k, had numerous pricey repairs done, timing belt twice in 6 months, oil pan and transmission fluid leaks, faulty alternator, air conditioning stopped working at around 95k.
good
ford4life94,03/17/2013
all the people who complain about security issues with this car just need to cut the little tiny yellow wire that goes to the ignition and there will never be another issue with starting it again. its a simple and free fix. you just have to find the bundle of 3 little tiny wires and cut yellow one. seriously people dont complain about something that you can fix so easily. never had any issues with anything else other than brakes and starter which will need to be replaced in any vehicle eventually
Great Grand Am GT
GrandAmGT,02/28/2010
I see some reviews saying that their car (having been bought used) isn't reliable...well some upkeep is required to keep a car moving (duh)...Mine has been great with only the expected items (brake pads, spark plugs) being replaced. Has never failed to start and has the original battery (04) in it. Don't blame the manufacturer if you bought a used car and it isn't up to par---maintain it! I've changed plugs and brake pads and thats it for replacement items. Proper oil changes will do wonders....
14 years old and still kicking asphalt.
Chris,04/12/2016
GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A)
If you are looking for something sporty looking with hood scoops that rides like you are floating on a couch cushion, look no further than the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am GT with a Ram-air V6. This car has excellent traction in the winter time. The engine performs astonishingly well when floored. The Monsoon sound system is of very good quality and if you're not a fan of traction control (as I am not), you can turn it off with the push of a button. Although my car is now 14 years old is just barely over 82,000 miles, it is the best I could ever expect in a used sports coupe.
See all 160 reviews of the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
23 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
More about the 2004 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include SE1 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.2L 4cyl 5M), GT 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GT 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GT1 2dr Coupe (3.4L 6cyl 4A), GT1 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A), and SE2 4dr Sedan (3.4L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a used 2004 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 9 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,488.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,237.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 2 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $12,226.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $24,957.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Grand Am lease specials

Related Used 2004 Pontiac Grand Am info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles