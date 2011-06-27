Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am Consumer Reviews

2000 SE (Automatic Transmission option) teravain , 08/18/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful Over all the 2000 Grand Am has been an excellent car. Mine has over 200k miles on it with 185k of them put on by me. The car lasted up until about 189k then one of the cylinders dropped to 60% pressure and I can't use the AC when I am stopped at a stop sign or the engine will stall. Paint started peeling at the bottom of the front doors after 8 years of driving on a dirt road at 45 miles per hour for 2 miles per day. The front dash has started to lift a little from the sun light hitting it the last 11 years, and driver side window button is finally starting to act up. At 13k this car has lived up to all my expectations. Report Abuse

Amazing car for being almost 12 richie_east , 12/15/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased my car two years ago with 99,000 miles and it now has 142,000. I have had very minimal repairs. Great car, paint still looks great with the exception of minor paint chips in the hood and bumper. I love the fact this car gives me all the power and response i need. Ive driven friends new Mercedes c230 thats feels gutless and slow to respond compared to my Grand am. I plan on driving the wheels off this car. After being 11 years old, i still catch myself looking at it and admiring the beauty of it. I see lots of grand am gt's on the road and not to sound superficial, but mine is one of the best looking ones on the road. Overall i love this car and get compliments on it all the time!

Pretty decent car Jamie , 12/26/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I received this car in mid-2006 and have had it ever since. It just hit 200,000 miles and has still kept going (knock on wood!) I am pleased with the way it has held up. I drive an average of 25,000 miles each year so I am pretty hard on cars.

Not bad at all after all these years sholomar , 04/30/2011 3 of 3 people found this review helpful All in all I haven't had to spend much at all on maintenance over the years.. the biggest expense was the intake manifold but that didn't need to be done, just a slow external leak that doesn't harm anything.. dealer sensationalism and gouging.. lesson learned. The blinker contacts are dirty making it blink a lot, the power window just went, the fan doesn't work above 3, the radios display is dead, the power lock on the passenger side is dead.. little electronic things are starting to happen over time that I could fix myself pretty cheap and just might.. but overall I can't complain for having a car last 10 years. Starts first time, every time.. even at 30 below zero. Well built powertrain