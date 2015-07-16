Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am for Sale Near Me
34 listings
- 136,025 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$1,000
- 254,693 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,499
- 172,161 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,695
- 103,268 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,999
- 193,127 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$2,495
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,395
- 202,674 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,250
- 160,499 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$999
- 141,689 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,981
- 116,572 miles
$3,282
- 159,798 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$1,287
- 176,536 miles1 Accident, 11 Owners, Personal Use
$2,991
- Not Provided1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$795
- 193,299 milesTitle issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,984
- 112,753 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,777
- 144,397 miles
$1,891
- 71,584 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,688
- 223,595 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,500
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Reinaldo,07/16/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car used in January 2012 for $ 950 and 176660 miles. It was what I could afford. The turn signal switch worked when it wanted to, so I went to Freight Harbor Tools and purchased my fist tool box and fixed it. The AC started working after the Ac relay was replaced under hood and has never quit working. As a maintenance tip, I run the AC for several minutes in winter time for proper system lubrication. Replaced tranny fluid at 182 K. Right after that I made a trip from Phoenix to Kansas City and back (2460 miles) and got 32 mpg. I replaced the factory fuel pump at 210 K ( $ 58 on Ebay). After several ten minutes waiting for passlock system restart, finally I bypassed it with a resistor (you can look it up online). Breaks were replaced with ceramic pads (do not used semi-metallic ones ) and it´s been two years now and no problems. I went ahead and replaced timing chain, water pump and thermostat as a preventive maintenance last year at 218 K, but I was not having any problems with them. Never had random lights on dash but whenever I see Service Vehicle Soon, it means there is a blown bulb or fuse. My only complaint: rough idle but with almost 223 k miles I guess it has given me a lot for the money. Update: I gathered the resources and replaced all the mounts, even the ones that look "good" : end of the rough idle. Before that , I replaced the front wheel hub and that eliminated the ABS light and the wobbling. The a/c quit working. Before you do anything crazy, go ahead and check the pressure switch in the line on top of the radiator. It was that simple. My friends who have newer cars say mine cools the interior faster than theirs and it is true. At 246k I had the tranny rebuilt (it was the original one) because it was slipping between 3rd and 4th gear, but drivable. Now it is almost 255k miles 6 month later. The enigne is still good. I put synthetic oil to cope with the Phoenix heat. No favorite brand: I just go to 99c stores and pick whatever synthetic at $2.99, not bad. I don't drive like I stole it, specially when first start it. I guess all of this makes possible to keep the car. Update: Justo hit 281000 Miles on the dame engine. Not Bad at all. Still powerful when needed and good on gas at the dame time. Un fact some people have tried to race me. I installed an aftermarket Muffler back in 2014, that is not loud and gives the car some attitude. The xenon lights that I installed back in 2013 are still working ( I could not take yellow bulbs any longer in the headlights) This car is good if You are mechanic inclined, specially if bought with many miles on ir. 8 years later, no car payment and 114000 added miles, so no regrets.
