Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am for Sale Near Me

34 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Am Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 34 listings
  • 2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Red
    used

    2001 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    136,025 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,000

    Details
  • 2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Black
    used

    2001 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    254,693 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Red
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    172,161 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,695

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    103,268 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Black
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    193,127 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,395

    Details
  • 2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Silver
    used

    2002 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    202,674 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,250

    Details
  • 2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1
    used

    2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    160,499 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $999

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT in White
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    141,689 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,981

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in White
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    116,572 miles

    $3,282

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1
    used

    1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1

    159,798 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $1,287

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Silver
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    176,536 miles
    1 Accident, 11 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,991

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT in Black
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am GT

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $795

    Details
  • 2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in White
    used

    2003 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    193,299 miles
    Title issue, 9 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,984

    Details
  • 1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE
    used

    1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE

    112,753 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,777

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    144,397 miles

    $1,891

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    71,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,688

    Details
  • 2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in Silver
    used

    2004 Pontiac Grand Am SE1

    223,595 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,500

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Grand Am searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 34 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 2001 Pontiac Grand Am

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Grand Am

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Grand Am
Overall Consumer Rating
3.8131 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 131 reviews
  • 5
    (27%)
  • 4
    (42%)
  • 3
    (21%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (2%)
My very fist car (Grand Am Se 2001 4 sp auto)
Reinaldo,07/16/2015
SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M)
I bought this car used in January 2012 for $ 950 and 176660 miles. It was what I could afford. The turn signal switch worked when it wanted to, so I went to Freight Harbor Tools and purchased my fist tool box and fixed it. The AC started working after the Ac relay was replaced under hood and has never quit working. As a maintenance tip, I run the AC for several minutes in winter time for proper system lubrication. Replaced tranny fluid at 182 K. Right after that I made a trip from Phoenix to Kansas City and back (2460 miles) and got 32 mpg. I replaced the factory fuel pump at 210 K ( $ 58 on Ebay). After several ten minutes waiting for passlock system restart, finally I bypassed it with a resistor (you can look it up online). Breaks were replaced with ceramic pads (do not used semi-metallic ones ) and it´s been two years now and no problems. I went ahead and replaced timing chain, water pump and thermostat as a preventive maintenance last year at 218 K, but I was not having any problems with them. Never had random lights on dash but whenever I see Service Vehicle Soon, it means there is a blown bulb or fuse. My only complaint: rough idle but with almost 223 k miles I guess it has given me a lot for the money. Update: I gathered the resources and replaced all the mounts, even the ones that look "good" : end of the rough idle. Before that , I replaced the front wheel hub and that eliminated the ABS light and the wobbling. The a/c quit working. Before you do anything crazy, go ahead and check the pressure switch in the line on top of the radiator. It was that simple. My friends who have newer cars say mine cools the interior faster than theirs and it is true. At 246k I had the tranny rebuilt (it was the original one) because it was slipping between 3rd and 4th gear, but drivable. Now it is almost 255k miles 6 month later. The enigne is still good. I put synthetic oil to cope with the Phoenix heat. No favorite brand: I just go to 99c stores and pick whatever synthetic at $2.99, not bad. I don't drive like I stole it, specially when first start it. I guess all of this makes possible to keep the car. Update: Justo hit 281000 Miles on the dame engine. Not Bad at all. Still powerful when needed and good on gas at the dame time. Un fact some people have tried to race me. I installed an aftermarket Muffler back in 2014, that is not loud and gives the car some attitude. The xenon lights that I installed back in 2013 are still working ( I could not take yellow bulbs any longer in the headlights) This car is good if You are mechanic inclined, specially if bought with many miles on ir. 8 years later, no car payment and 114000 added miles, so no regrets.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
Grand Am
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac Grand Am info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings