1992 Pontiac Grand Am Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$650 - $1,671
Edmunds' Expert Review
1992 Highlights
Redesign nets Grand Am swoopy look, standard ABS and optional V6 power. Car is now based on same platform as Chevy Corsica/Beretta. SE and GT models are available. Standard engine is a 120-horsepower SOHC engine. GT gets 180-horsepower Quad 4. Optional on both is a 3.3-liter V6. Hook an automatic to the Quad 4 engine and horsepower drops to 160.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Pontiac Grand Am.
Most helpful consumer reviews
caper,07/22/2002
I bought this car in march of 2001. Good thing it had a warranty, because 2 days after I bought it the lifters went. A oxygen hose sensor also broke, and just recently (about 3 months ago it blew a headgasket. This was stemmed from the car overheating due to two faulty coolant fans. Luckily I did the work to this car myself, and saved myself about $2000.00. When this car runs, it runs great, but if it starts to break down, look out. It is a very sharp looking car and turns all the ladies heads, but the Quad 4 is a total peice of junk!! This car should have been a total recall.
Ann,04/05/2002
The Pontiac Grand Am is definitely well worth the money. I bought the Grand Am in 1992 and anticipated having it for about 7 years. I have had it for 10 years now and is currently at 126,000 miles. It has been extremely reliable with only having minor repairs such as replacing brakes and normal maintenance.
Wooglin,04/10/2002
I've had my Grand Am for a while, what a workhorse. Im currently sitting at 203,000 miles and counting. This car will not die!
doublejv,04/24/2002
Engine had to be rebuilt around 110,000 miles even with excellant mileage.
Features & Specs
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
