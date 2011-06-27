  1. Home
  Pontiac
  Pontiac Grand Am
  Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am
  Review
1992 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Type:

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Redesign nets Grand Am swoopy look, standard ABS and optional V6 power. Car is now based on same platform as Chevy Corsica/Beretta. SE and GT models are available. Standard engine is a 120-horsepower SOHC engine. GT gets 180-horsepower Quad 4. Optional on both is a 3.3-liter V6. Hook an automatic to the Quad 4 engine and horsepower drops to 160.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Pontiac Grand Am.

Most helpful consumer reviews

worked great for the first year
caper,07/22/2002
I bought this car in march of 2001. Good thing it had a warranty, because 2 days after I bought it the lifters went. A oxygen hose sensor also broke, and just recently (about 3 months ago it blew a headgasket. This was stemmed from the car overheating due to two faulty coolant fans. Luckily I did the work to this car myself, and saved myself about $2000.00. When this car runs, it runs great, but if it starts to break down, look out. It is a very sharp looking car and turns all the ladies heads, but the Quad 4 is a total peice of junk!! This car should have been a total recall.
Money well spent!
Ann,04/05/2002
The Pontiac Grand Am is definitely well worth the money. I bought the Grand Am in 1992 and anticipated having it for about 7 years. I have had it for 10 years now and is currently at 126,000 miles. It has been extremely reliable with only having minor repairs such as replacing brakes and normal maintenance.
High miles, still goin'
Wooglin,04/10/2002
I've had my Grand Am for a while, what a workhorse. Im currently sitting at 203,000 miles and counting. This car will not die!
Engine is junk
doublejv,04/24/2002
Engine had to be rebuilt around 110,000 miles even with excellant mileage.
See all 35 reviews of the 1992 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
120 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, GT 2dr Coupe, SE 2dr Coupe, and GT 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a used 1992 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 2 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $7,394.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,185.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,861.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,989.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Pontiac Grand Am?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

