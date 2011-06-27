  1. Home
1990 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

Turbocharged engine dumped in favor of high-output Quad 4 motor. It is standard on SE model. Base Quad 4 engine is up ten horsepower this year. Express-down power windows are optional. SE gets 16-inch alloys.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(18%)
4(46%)
3(18%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
3.6
11 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ran good, but body was rustbucket
Dustin,07/16/2008
Bought one for $800 at a fairly shady lot. Had 111,000 miles on it, it started and got me to school everyday. It had the 4Tech engine in it (not the horrendous Quad), and I attribute that factor to how well it ran. Some frigid Illinois mornings (-15F), my car, amazingly, was the only one that would start. How it looked was a different story. Got it with no rust, no real dings or anything, but that first winter DESTROYED the body. Rust spreading like an infection on my car body, and glad to read in the reviews that mine wasn't the only one that had the rear shocks break up into the trunk. 2 1/2 years and 30,000 miles later, engine dies. Sold to junk yard for $35. (Trans was still good)
GM's worst car
Neogenesisfool,09/18/2002
This car sucks. The le model lacka any power at all, the base engine should at least be able to move the car! The 2.5 liter tech 4 engine is prone to leak oil, by the quart. I've had it fixed on three different occasions and it won't stop breaking on me. Not only that the block is heavy bulky iron even adding more to the weight.The interior is fine other than the fact the light gray dash blinds you if theirs even a little sun. So my options are let it get dusty or clean it and crash. I will NEVER buy a gm product again ever. reliable. I'm donating my car to an auto school as soon as possible!
Rust machine
samhain,09/30/2002
Well what can I say, I bought this car from my brother-in-law, for a pittance $450. About what it was worth. I just needed transportation quickly. The body on these things rust out bad, rear, doors, trunk, roof. Horrid paint job. It leaked oil like a sieve. It was the most underpowered car I've driven, next to the 1989 Chevy Celebrity, which is heavier and uses the same engine. I beat the hell out of the thing, and had no need for major repairs for two and half years. Until now, the seals are shot and the cylinders are knocking and getting ready to seize up. I would avoid these dogs unless someone gives it to you.
Great Car When Taken Care Of
pontiacmagic,11/01/2002
I bought this car off of my parents who purchased it new in 1990. They had taken great care of it, and paid attention to every detail. I needed a good reliable car for college, and this was a great find. It looks and runs like brand new, has great power, and has never let me down. Good car if found in good condition.
See all 11 reviews of the 1990 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, and LE 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a used 1990 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $15,062.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $12,674.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,645.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $22,448.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Pontiac Grand Am?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

