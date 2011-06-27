  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(54)
Appraise this car

1995 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Grand Am for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$695 - $1,787
Used Grand Am for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Base engine upgraded to a 150-horsepower version of the Quad 4. High-output Quad 4 motor is dropped from the GT, which now uses the same standard and optional power plants as the SE. Variable-effort power steering is a new option on GT models, rear suspensions are redesigned and SE models get restyled wheel covers and alloy wheels.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(48%)
4(31%)
3(19%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.3
54 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1995 Pontiac Grand Am 4 Dr. GT Sedan
Jess,06/12/2008
Bought as my first car. It was ok for the first year. Then, things started going wrong. The first thing was my headlight switch broke. That was $130. Then the headlights went out. Another $100. Then the brakes needed replaced. So there went another $80. The windshield ALWAYS leaks when it rains and my floor always looks like a lake. The transmission started slipping. Everything leaks (i.e. transmission fluid, oil). It overheats when i am idle. Now it needs a new booster for the brakes. And i always had problems with the ABS warning light. I will never have another!
Great, Reliable Car
Nissan16,04/08/2002
Great car for any college student in need of a reliable car. I have never had a problem with it!
No bad for a third owner
theskipman98,10/14/2008
I purchased this car from private owner at tax time for $900. Previous owner had already replaced the water pump before I got it, but had had no problems with the car other than that. (the key to it is DO NOT drive the car while it is overheating, that's why most people had problems with the Quad 4 motor) Since I have owned it, I have put a starter on it ($85 from auto zone lifetime warranty), tune up with air filter(less than $20), Front brake pads ($20), replaced all the speakers to match after market Pioneer XM/CD deck ($75 from Walmart for Rockford Fosgate) Car is not perfect BUT it gets from point A to point B quickly, with good handling, and get 32 MPG doing it.
Good all around car
JaSu,05/11/2002
Great reliable car. Had problems with power steering pressure line. Dash squeaks and rattles. Shifting cable snap rings and rubber gromets fell off. Front seats could use some lumbar support. Noise in steering unit. Exterior chrome strips fading. Floor mats could be more dependable. Engine very dependable and powerful for a four cylinder w/ 5-speed. Nice gauges and dash design. Good car!
See all 54 reviews of the 1995 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include GT 4dr Sedan, SE 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, and GT 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1995 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1995 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a used 1995 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,474.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,481.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $22,354.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $8,907.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Pontiac Grand Am?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Grand Am lease specials

Related Used 1995 Pontiac Grand Am info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles