1991 Pontiac Grand Am Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$649 - $1,669
Used Grand Am for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
ABS is standard on SE. Larger, vented front rotors increase stopping ability on SE. LE with Sport Performance Package adds several SE goodies, like high-output Quad 4 engine, alloy wheels, exterior trim, and a revised suspension.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac Grand Am.
Most helpful consumer reviews
tashink,05/10/2002
RELIABLE mostly trouble free. Did not need major items, wheel bearings, heater, and ignition parts until after 180,000 miles.Good starter in cold MN winters. Rode well in long trips. Steady 28 mpg throughout the years. Paint job excellent condition yet. Interior basic and functional. Sat four winter-clothed men comfortably.
Thuggin,11/11/2003
Best car ever, routinly smokes mustangs
smurfmobile,04/13/2013
I bought my 1991 Grand Am for my son when it had 146,000 miles on it. There had been several previous owners. I bought it for him, but he gave it back to me. To resolve oil leaks, and running problems, I had the 2.5 L engine rebuilt. By the time I finished repairs, A/C, brake cylinders, paint, carpet, starter, Rt front wheel bearing, I was getting about 33 mpg on the highway (w/out AC on.) i had spent about $6,000. The car now has 235,000 miles on it, and the only problem is a slightly weak reverse gear. I'd rate the interior and exterior higher except for plastic, and poor trim. Oil filter hard to change w/out getting leaks, but the engine is all metal. No plastic manifold to crack!
1952,04/13/2002
its an ok car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs
MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Am
Related Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019