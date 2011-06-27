  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(16)
Appraise this car

1991 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Pontiac Grand Am for Sale
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$649 - $1,669
Used Grand Am for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

ABS is standard on SE. Larger, vented front rotors increase stopping ability on SE. LE with Sport Performance Package adds several SE goodies, like high-output Quad 4 engine, alloy wheels, exterior trim, and a revised suspension.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(31%)
4(37%)
3(19%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
3.9
16 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

can't all cars be made this good?
tashink,05/10/2002
RELIABLE mostly trouble free. Did not need major items, wheel bearings, heater, and ignition parts until after 180,000 miles.Good starter in cold MN winters. Rode well in long trips. Steady 28 mpg throughout the years. Paint job excellent condition yet. Interior basic and functional. Sat four winter-clothed men comfortably.
Gettin it
Thuggin,11/11/2003
Best car ever, routinly smokes mustangs
An Economical Car that is not a shoebox
smurfmobile,04/13/2013
I bought my 1991 Grand Am for my son when it had 146,000 miles on it. There had been several previous owners. I bought it for him, but he gave it back to me. To resolve oil leaks, and running problems, I had the 2.5 L engine rebuilt. By the time I finished repairs, A/C, brake cylinders, paint, carpet, starter, Rt front wheel bearing, I was getting about 33 mpg on the highway (w/out AC on.) i had spent about $6,000. The car now has 235,000 miles on it, and the only problem is a slightly weak reverse gear. I'd rate the interior and exterior higher except for plastic, and poor trim. Oil filter hard to change w/out getting leaks, but the engine is all metal. No plastic manifold to crack!
amy
1952,04/13/2002
its an ok car.
See all 16 reviews of the 1991 Pontiac Grand Am
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, LE 2dr Coupe, SE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Pontiac Grand Ams are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Pontiac Grand Am for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am.

Can't find a used 1991 Pontiac Grand Ams you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,894.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $22,857.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac Grand Am for sale - 7 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $17,630.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $18,451.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Pontiac Grand Am?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac Grand Am lease specials

Related Used 1991 Pontiac Grand Am info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles