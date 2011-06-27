  1. Home
  Pontiac
  Pontiac Grand Am
  Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am
  Review
1993 Pontiac Grand Am Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

Four-cylinder engines lose five horsepower, but gain modifications designed to reduce engine noise. Climate controls are revised, instrument panel graphics are revised on the SE and battery-saver protection is added.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Pontiac Grand Am.

5(28%)
4(46%)
3(20%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.0
35 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Hunk of junk
worst pontiac ever,05/31/2010
Thee car was nice and solid ride engine and trans were strong then little by little everything started to go bad fuel pump coils water pump ( located between the exhaust manifold and the block ( if that tells you anything) now all mounts decided to go out almost forgot the ignition control module front suspension shot out the ac went out in less than 3 months and the car had only 116k miles put it like this the trans out lasted the car
ok car
Average Car,04/12/2005
This Grand Am is like many others. The quad four engine is very strong for a four cyclinder car, yet is likely to suffer from cracked heads. Luckily we had an extended warranty or it would have been over $1,000 to fix. Car lost performance after 150,000 miles. Always kept up with fluid changes. Would I buy again? No.
lemon
victoria,08/17/2006
I had nothing but trouble with this car. one thing after another, i will say this is longest i went without problem but dont leave this tiny town and don't go more than 3 miles away now. labor on this car is high. My daughter had one with problems and my niece.. but not sure about her experience with it cause she wrecked hers....anyway, mine either blew head gaskets day i got it or they already were. I had a lot of overheating problems. i may have gotten an abused car or bad one i dont know but won't ever own another.thanks. and good luck!
Mine is 4 sale
hewal,05/21/2004
This is my first car. i have had it for 3 yrs. I had to change the engine that had 156k miles on with a 65k miles. fuel gaug indicater shows half emty when it's actualy empty. This car is for sale so if intersted email me.
See all 35 reviews of the 1993 Pontiac Grand Am
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Pontiac Grand Am

Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am Overview

The Used 1993 Pontiac Grand Am is offered in the following submodels: Grand Am Sedan, Grand Am Coupe. Available styles include GT 2dr Coupe, GT 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, and SE 4dr Sedan.

