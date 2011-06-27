1993 Pontiac Grand Am Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$651 - $1,674
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Four-cylinder engines lose five horsepower, but gain modifications designed to reduce engine noise. Climate controls are revised, instrument panel graphics are revised on the SE and battery-saver protection is added.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
worst pontiac ever,05/31/2010
Thee car was nice and solid ride engine and trans were strong then little by little everything started to go bad fuel pump coils water pump ( located between the exhaust manifold and the block ( if that tells you anything) now all mounts decided to go out almost forgot the ignition control module front suspension shot out the ac went out in less than 3 months and the car had only 116k miles put it like this the trans out lasted the car
Average Car,04/12/2005
This Grand Am is like many others. The quad four engine is very strong for a four cyclinder car, yet is likely to suffer from cracked heads. Luckily we had an extended warranty or it would have been over $1,000 to fix. Car lost performance after 150,000 miles. Always kept up with fluid changes. Would I buy again? No.
victoria,08/17/2006
I had nothing but trouble with this car. one thing after another, i will say this is longest i went without problem but dont leave this tiny town and don't go more than 3 miles away now. labor on this car is high. My daughter had one with problems and my niece.. but not sure about her experience with it cause she wrecked hers....anyway, mine either blew head gaskets day i got it or they already were. I had a lot of overheating problems. i may have gotten an abused car or bad one i dont know but won't ever own another.thanks. and good luck!
hewal,05/21/2004
This is my first car. i have had it for 3 yrs. I had to change the engine that had 156k miles on with a 65k miles. fuel gaug indicater shows half emty when it's actualy empty. This car is for sale so if intersted email me.
Features & Specs
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
175 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
21 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 5200 rpm
