Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,587
|$2,262
|$2,633
|Clean
|$1,393
|$1,989
|$2,315
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,443
|$1,680
|Rough
|$613
|$896
|$1,044
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,572
|$2,370
|$2,807
|Clean
|$1,379
|$2,083
|$2,468
|Average
|$993
|$1,511
|$1,790
|Rough
|$607
|$939
|$1,113
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,165
|$2,535
|Clean
|$1,311
|$1,904
|$2,229
|Average
|$944
|$1,381
|$1,617
|Rough
|$577
|$858
|$1,005
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,381
|$2,050
|$2,417
|Clean
|$1,212
|$1,802
|$2,125
|Average
|$873
|$1,307
|$1,541
|Rough
|$534
|$812
|$958
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,350
|$2,033
|$2,407
|Clean
|$1,185
|$1,787
|$2,116
|Average
|$853
|$1,296
|$1,535
|Rough
|$522
|$805
|$954
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,862
|$2,948
|$3,543
|Clean
|$1,634
|$2,592
|$3,115
|Average
|$1,177
|$1,880
|$2,260
|Rough
|$720
|$1,168
|$1,405
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,508
|$2,177
|$2,544
|Clean
|$1,323
|$1,914
|$2,237
|Average
|$953
|$1,388
|$1,623
|Rough
|$583
|$862
|$1,008
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,174
|$2,549
|Clean
|$1,308
|$1,911
|$2,242
|Average
|$942
|$1,386
|$1,626
|Rough
|$576
|$861
|$1,011
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,164
|$2,551
|Clean
|$1,281
|$1,903
|$2,243
|Average
|$923
|$1,380
|$1,627
|Rough
|$564
|$857
|$1,011
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,414
|$2,847
|Clean
|$1,427
|$2,123
|$2,503
|Average
|$1,028
|$1,540
|$1,816
|Rough
|$629
|$957
|$1,129