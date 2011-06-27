  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Grand Am
  4. Used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am
  5. Appraisal value

2000 Pontiac Grand Am Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,587$2,262$2,633
Clean$1,393$1,989$2,315
Average$1,003$1,443$1,680
Rough$613$896$1,044
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,572$2,370$2,807
Clean$1,379$2,083$2,468
Average$993$1,511$1,790
Rough$607$939$1,113
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,494$2,165$2,535
Clean$1,311$1,904$2,229
Average$944$1,381$1,617
Rough$577$858$1,005
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,381$2,050$2,417
Clean$1,212$1,802$2,125
Average$873$1,307$1,541
Rough$534$812$958
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,350$2,033$2,407
Clean$1,185$1,787$2,116
Average$853$1,296$1,535
Rough$522$805$954
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,862$2,948$3,543
Clean$1,634$2,592$3,115
Average$1,177$1,880$2,260
Rough$720$1,168$1,405
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,508$2,177$2,544
Clean$1,323$1,914$2,237
Average$953$1,388$1,623
Rough$583$862$1,008
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$2,174$2,549
Clean$1,308$1,911$2,242
Average$942$1,386$1,626
Rough$576$861$1,011
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,460$2,164$2,551
Clean$1,281$1,903$2,243
Average$923$1,380$1,627
Rough$564$857$1,011
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you
Estimated values
2000 Pontiac Grand Am SE2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,627$2,414$2,847
Clean$1,427$2,123$2,503
Average$1,028$1,540$1,816
Rough$629$957$1,129
Sell my 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with EdmundsShop for a used Pontiac Grand Am near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2000 Pontiac Grand Am on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,323 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,914 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Pontiac Grand Am is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,323 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,914 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,323 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,914 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2000 Pontiac Grand Am. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2000 Pontiac Grand Am and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2000 Pontiac Grand Am ranges from $583 to $2,544, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2000 Pontiac Grand Am is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.