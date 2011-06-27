  1. Home
1999 Pontiac Grand Am Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,273$1,929$2,291
Clean$1,116$1,695$2,013
Average$801$1,226$1,456
Rough$487$758$899
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,368$2,026$2,389
Clean$1,199$1,780$2,099
Average$861$1,288$1,518
Rough$523$796$938
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE2 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,517$2,337$2,787
Clean$1,329$2,053$2,448
Average$955$1,485$1,771
Rough$580$918$1,094
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,432$2,062$2,411
Clean$1,255$1,812$2,118
Average$901$1,311$1,532
Rough$547$810$946
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,848$2,896$3,471
Clean$1,619$2,544$3,049
Average$1,163$1,841$2,206
Rough$706$1,137$1,362
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,592$2,267$2,640
Clean$1,395$1,991$2,319
Average$1,002$1,441$1,678
Rough$608$890$1,036
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,232$1,901$2,270
Clean$1,080$1,670$1,994
Average$776$1,208$1,443
Rough$471$747$891
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,351$2,024$2,395
Clean$1,184$1,778$2,104
Average$850$1,287$1,522
Rough$517$795$940
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE2 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,500$2,258$2,676
Clean$1,314$1,984$2,351
Average$944$1,435$1,701
Rough$573$887$1,050
Estimated values
1999 Pontiac Grand Am SE1 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,464$2,169$2,557
Clean$1,283$1,905$2,246
Average$922$1,378$1,625
Rough$560$852$1,004
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Pontiac Grand Am on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,670 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Pontiac Grand Am is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,670 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,080 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,670 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am ranges from $471 to $2,270, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.