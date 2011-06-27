  1. Home
Used 1999 Pontiac Grand Am GT Features & Specs

More about the 1999 Grand Am
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)273.6/395.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque195 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.4 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
Front leg room42.1 in.
Front hip room52.6 in.
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.4 in.
Rear leg room35.5 in.
Rear shoulder room52.8 in.
Measurements
Length186.3 in.
Curb weight3116 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.3 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base107.0 in.
Width70.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic White
  • Black
  • Topaz Gold Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Medium Green-Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Taupe
  • Dark Pewter
  • Camel
