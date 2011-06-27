Used 2011 Nissan Rogue Consumer Reviews

Lemon that Nissan has yet to fix or replace bleedblue165 , 02/20/2014 44 of 46 people found this review helpful Would NOT buy again. This was our second Rouge and wife loved Nissan, until 1 year after purchase. Began having severe mechanical problems & Auto Centers Nissan, Woodriver Illinois was unable to fix the problem. They contacted the engineering department at Nissan, they were told only 1 other vehicle had ever exhibited these problems. The vehicle frequently has a bucking or jerking motion, as if the transmission was slamming in to gear. It did this to their mechanic and shut down on him while he was driving, as well as eventually shutting down on my wife while she was on the interstate in downtown St. Louis, Mo. Hasn't been fixed and Nissan has refused to replace. Report Abuse

STAY AWAY!!! Tom Olzak , 03/29/2016 S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 54 of 57 people found this review helpful I bought this car used with 38000 miles on it. I drive about 12000 miles a year and have had the car a bit longer then 2 years and the transmission needs replaced (there are 64000 miles on the car) The initial warranty expired after 60000 miles. The Rogue's transmission was problematic for years 2002-2010 to the point that there was a class action suite filed against Nissan and as a result they extended the warranty on the transmission for those years to 120000 miles. I was happy with the car till this. Never again will I buy another Nissan or any car with the CVT transmission..... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Sporty and Comfortable, Bad Visibility seasidemom , 10/25/2011 27 of 28 people found this review helpful Rear visibility and rear side visibility out the little rear corner windows is just awful. The head rests are so big it is hard to see looking back. The moonroof/sunroof cover does not retract fully to provide full view of opening. The CVT engine is definitely noisy even when you are just accelerating around town. Very bothersome. I am used to not hearing such a noisy engine. Once you have accelerated and are at cruising speed it is fine, but getting there is loud. I will say that driving the Roque is fun, and comfortable and sporty and zippy. I really do like driving it on the highway, around winding roads and everywhere. If not for the noise and esp. the visibility, it would be great. Report Abuse

CVT Transmission is awful!!! Nellie , 02/29/2016 S 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl CVT) 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I bought a used Rogue a little over a year ago. It had 45,000 miles on it. The transmission started making a weird whining noise this summer. I googled the issues and was shocked to see the list of issues with the CVT transmission. I ended up bringing it into to Nissan and was told that sometimes with the heat the CVT transmissions will whine but to have the fluid levels checked often. It did stop whining when it got colder and I have the fluid levels checked when I get my oil changed. Well today out of no where my transmission went. I wish I had researched a little more before buying this vehicle. A quick search will show pages of complaints on these transmission. It's a clear problem. Don't buy!! Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse