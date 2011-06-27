  1. Home
Used 2011 Nissan GT-R Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2011 GT-R
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
transmission hill holderyes
Transmission6-speed automated manual
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.5/409.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.5 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque434 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower485 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Cold Weather Packageyes
Ultra-High Performance Tire Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
alloy and leather trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
alloy and leather trim on center consoleyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted GT-R Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.6 in.
leather/suedeyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.5 in.
Rear hip Room44.9 in.
Rear leg room26.4 in.
Rear shoulder room50.0 in.
fixed with storage center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Special Paint - Super Silveryes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity8.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3829 lbs.
Gross weight4669 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.27 cd.
Length183.1 in.
Height54.0 in.
EPA interior volume87.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base109.4 in.
Width74.9 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pearl White
  • Black Obsidian
  • Gun Metallic
  • Super Silver Metallic
  • Solid Red
Interior Colors
  • Gray Leather, leather/suede
  • Black Leather, leather/suede
Tires & Wheels
285/35R20 100Y tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
20 x 10.5 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
