Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,059
|$13,207
|$15,388
|Clean
|$10,760
|$12,843
|$14,948
|Average
|$10,163
|$12,115
|$14,067
|Rough
|$9,566
|$11,387
|$13,186
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,655
|$13,973
|$16,325
|Clean
|$11,341
|$13,588
|$15,858
|Average
|$10,712
|$12,817
|$14,923
|Rough
|$10,082
|$12,047
|$13,989
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,118
|$12,167
|$14,246
|Clean
|$9,845
|$11,831
|$13,838
|Average
|$9,299
|$11,160
|$13,022
|Rough
|$8,753
|$10,489
|$12,207
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,770
|$10,581
|$12,418
|Clean
|$8,534
|$10,289
|$12,062
|Average
|$8,060
|$9,706
|$11,351
|Rough
|$7,587
|$9,122
|$10,640
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,454
|$11,407
|$13,389
|Clean
|$9,199
|$11,093
|$13,006
|Average
|$8,689
|$10,464
|$12,239
|Rough
|$8,179
|$9,835
|$11,473
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SEL 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,767
|$12,891
|$15,046
|Clean
|$10,477
|$12,535
|$14,615
|Average
|$9,895
|$11,825
|$13,754
|Rough
|$9,314
|$11,114
|$12,892
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,379
|$11,284
|$13,218
|Clean
|$9,126
|$10,973
|$12,839
|Average
|$8,619
|$10,350
|$12,083
|Rough
|$8,113
|$9,728
|$11,326
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,267
|$9,986
|$11,732
|Clean
|$8,044
|$9,711
|$11,396
|Average
|$7,597
|$9,160
|$10,725
|Rough
|$7,151
|$8,610
|$10,053
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,733
|$11,632
|$13,560
|Clean
|$9,471
|$11,311
|$13,172
|Average
|$8,945
|$10,670
|$12,396
|Rough
|$8,420
|$10,028
|$11,619
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,943
|$10,809
|$12,703
|Clean
|$8,702
|$10,511
|$12,340
|Average
|$8,219
|$9,915
|$11,612
|Rough
|$7,736
|$9,319
|$10,885
Estimated values
2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 SE 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,076
|$12,118
|$14,189
|Clean
|$9,804
|$11,784
|$13,783
|Average
|$9,261
|$11,116
|$12,971
|Rough
|$8,717
|$10,447
|$12,158