Used 2016 MINI Cooper Countryman Consumer Reviews

Adequate...in a good way. matt , 07/24/2016 S ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 33 of 33 people found this review helpful Just passed the 1K mark. Kid heading away to college and didn't need the space I needed in the past. Turned in the lease on the Highlander and opted for this little bad boy! Just packed it full of gear and put the Thule on the top and headed for the lake for the week...4 adults, gear and the full Thule at about 70mph and I averaged 26mpg. I thought that was pretty good for a motor that hadn't even been broken in yet!?! All 4 adults were comfortable and had no complaints on the 3.5 hour drive. Harmon Kardon sounds insane good! We have a little Audi with the BnO and this is not quite the same quality of sound...but damn near! Bluetooth works well and phone calls are audible. The power for a little 1.6 liter Turbo is surprisingly good! Having other cars that are quite quick, I found myself not disappointed with this at all. Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Speed between 45-60 Perry , 12/28/2018 John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 13 of 15 people found this review helpful I am currently leasing a 2016 countryman. When I'm going between 45-60 and punch the accelerator to pass a car, the vehicle sputters and jerks, makes clinking noises, and then accelerates. All of this occurs within 1-2 seconds. This is not a delay you can experience with a turbo. Each time I've taken it in for annual maintenance I bring up the issue. They inform me it's due to the spark plugs and coil in a high altitude like Denver. They change them and the car is fine for 2-3 months then it begins again. I was interested in buying the car off the lease until I asked how much it would cost to replace the spark plugs and coil... +$900. No thank you! I pass thousands of cars a day on the road in Denver and I've never heard of spark plug issues for other cars in high altitude. Plus, there are mountains in Germany so I don't accept their response. Anyone else have a similar problem? Safety Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Clutch Issues Still Not Resolved Chris S. , 01/06/2017 John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Wagon AWD (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful We leased a 2016 Mini Countryman. We took the Countryman to the Mountains. 10 minutes into the mountain drive the clutch burned out. The Countryman has 10,000 miles. The dealership and Mini both initially said that we were at fault. My wife has driven a manual transmission for over 20 years and has never had a problem. We are very disappointed in falling victim of Mini's inability to resolve their historic clutch iasues. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

GAS GUZZLER WITH ROUGH RIDE Thomas , 11/18/2016 S 4dr Wagon (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M) 17 of 24 people found this review helpful As far a comfort forget it. This the worst ride I have ever had. You feel every bump and crack in the road. As far as the gas mileage it sucks as well. I was told I would get 30 MPG and the closet I have gotten is 27. Sadly enough I just drove from Covina to Santa Clarita and I got 24 MPG on a 100 mile turn around. What a shame and it is sad because this was one of the most important values for me besides performance and comfort. Nothing good to say about this car. [contact info removed] Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse