Estimated values
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,362
|$5,580
|$6,425
|Clean
|$4,055
|$5,192
|$5,964
|Average
|$3,442
|$4,418
|$5,043
|Rough
|$2,828
|$3,643
|$4,121
Estimated values
2010 Mercury Grand Marquis LS Fleet 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,242
|$5,279
|$6,004
|Clean
|$3,944
|$4,912
|$5,573
|Average
|$3,347
|$4,179
|$4,712
|Rough
|$2,750
|$3,446
|$3,850