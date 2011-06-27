  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
  4. Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Upscale and well-built interior
  • long list of standard safety and technology features
  • strong performance.
  • Diminished rear seat headroom
  • the cargo space of a compact SUV in a midsize body
  • no less powerful and less expensive entry model.
Other years
2021
2019
2018
2017
2016
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for Sale
2018
2017
2016
List Price Range
$45,500 - $68,995
Used GLE-Class Coupe for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe boasts the sizable dimensions and curb weight of its regular GLE-Class sibling but without its generous cargo and rear seat space. The GLE Coupe is more distinctive-looking, but we're not convinced that the trade-off makes sense.

Vehicle overview

In 1824, English writer Charles Caleb Colton wrote that, "imitation is the sincerest (form) of flattery," effectively giving generations of people and companies a carte blanche retort when accused of ripping something off. Well, hopefully BMW is feeling pretty darn flattered, because the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is a mighty fine imitation of its Bavarian rival's X6 "sport activity coupe."

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe has a much more rakish shape than its regular GLE-Class sibling.

The GLE-Class Coupe is based on Mercedes' new midsize SUV, the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class, (a.k.a., the old M-Class). From there, Mercedes slices off a good portion of the cargo area to create a coupelike profile (hence the name), contributing to the creation of a sleeker, more distinctive-looking vehicle than the comparatively anodyne GLE. Unfortunately, in the process, cargo space and rear seat headroom are significantly reduced, essentially removing the "U" from SUV.

Just as with the BMW X6, it's a concept we don't entirely comprehend, especially since the GLE Coupe is far from what we'd consider attractive enough to seemingly warrant a form-over-function purchase. And yet, the X6 has apparently found enough takers to merit a second generation and a flattering imitator, so let's consider those aspects that may be deemed appealing.

Like the regular GLE, the Coupe boasts a beautifully made cabin with high-quality materials and an attractive design that can be augmented further by Mercedes' special-order "designo" customization range. It also gets the latest Mercedes COMAND interface along with most of the high-end comfort, convenience and entertainment features it controls. Then there's the impressive array of standard and optional safety features.

Unlike the regular GLE, though, the Coupe is only available with the most powerful engines available in the confusingly named duo of GLE450 AMG and AMG GLE 63 S. Essentially, the former one is an "AMG Lite" model pulling in some styling and mechanical elements from Mercedes' high-performance wing without the full, high-calorie AMG experience provided by the GLE 63 S. Power is abundant, but a less bonkers (and less expensive) version probably wouldn't be a bad idea.

If you want a sleekly styled SUV but aren't enamored of the GLE Coupe, the BMW X6 is probably the best place to start &mdash; and perhaps end. It's the more dynamically gifted of the two, though as both are so big and heavy, neither is what we'd consider a true sporting alternative to a real coupe, sedan or even smaller SUV. Otherwise, comparatively normal sport-tuned SUVs like the Range Rover Sport and Porsche's Macan and Cayenne would be good to consider, along with the non-coupe BMW X5 and Mercedes GLE-Class. They may not be as stylish (we suppose), but in the long run, we think shoppers will likely consider them to be wiser choices.

2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe models

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is a five-passenger midsize SUV offered in two styles: GLE450 AMG and AMG GLE 63 S.

The GLE450 AMG comes standard with 21-inch alloy wheels, an adaptive air suspension, full LED exterior lighting (adaptive headlights, running lights, taillights), automatic wipers, rear privacy glass, power-folding and auto-dimming mirrors, and a power liftgate. Inside, you'll find dual-zone automatic climate control, wood trim, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated 10-way power front seats with four-way lumbar adjustment, driver memory settings, MB-Tex premium vinyl upholstery, an 8-inch central display, a rearview camera, the COMAND electronics interface, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a navigation system, voice controls and an eight-speaker audio system with HD and satellite radios, a CD player and a USB port.

The GLE450's Premium package adds a panoramic sunroof, a blind-spot warning system, a lane-departure warning and intervention system, keyless ignition and entry, a rear center pass-through, a 110-volt household-style power outlet and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. The Parking Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors, an automated parallel parking system and a surround-view parking camera.

Every 2016 GLE-Class Coupe is associated with the AMG performance brand, though it's more of an aesthetic thing with the GLE450.

The AMG GLE 63 S includes the Premium and Parking Assist packages and further adds 22-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, sport exhaust, sport-tuned steering and adaptive air suspension, "Active Curve System" variable stabilizer bars (optional on GLE450), upgraded leather upholstery and interior trim, more aggressively bolstered seats, ventilated front seats and a sport steering wheel.

Leather upholstery and ventilated front seats are available on the GLE450. Other options are available for both the GLE450 and AMG GLE 63 S. The Convenience package adds soft-close doors, heated and cooled front cupholders, and an interior air purification system. Going with the Rear Climate package gets you heated rear seats and tri-zone climate control. The Driver Assistance package bundles adaptive cruise control with a variety of extra safety features (see Safety section below).

Notable stand-alone options include upgraded windshield wipers (Magic Vision Control), multicontour front seats with additional adjustments and massage, multicolor interior ambient lighting, a heated steering wheel, a dual-screen rear-seat entertainment system and a 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

2016 Highlights

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is an all-new model, though it shares many components with the previous M-Class SUV.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE450 AMG is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that produces 362 horsepower and 384 pound-feet of torque. A nine-speed automatic and "4Matic" all-wheel drive are standard. According to Mercedes, the GLE450 will go from zero to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 city/23 highway).

The 2016 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S has a turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 good for 577 hp and 561 lb-ft of torque. It also has 4Matic standard as well as an AMG-tuned seven-speed automatic. In Edmunds testing, a GLE 63 S sprinted to 60 mph in an extremely rapid 4.0 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 15 mpg combined (14/18).

Safety

Every 2016 GLE-Class comes standard with antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side airbags (regular and pelvic protection), a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. Also included are a driver inattention warning system (Attention Assist) and a forward collision warning system with automatic braking (Pre-Safe) and rearward collision detection with safety preparation.

The mbrace telematics system includes automatic collision notification, emergency assistance, stolen vehicle location, geo-fencing, alarm notification and remote door lock/unlock.

Optional on the GLE450 and standard on the GLE 63 S are a blind spot monitoring system and lane departure warning and intervention system. The optional Driver Assistance package includes cross-traffic alert, enhanced blind-spot monitoring with intervention and an enhanced forward collision system that can detect pedestrians.

In Edmunds brake testing, a GLE 63 S stopped from 60 mph in 112 feet, a short distance indeed for such a hefty vehicle.

Driving

Unlike the regular GLE, the GLE Coupe comes only in high-performance AMG guises, meaning you have no choice but to revel in their respective abundance and over-abundance of power and torque. These engines are easily capable of motivating the GLE's hefty mass, with the GLE 63 S in particular producing exceptionally swift acceleration. It also does so with an exhaust that emits a pleasing baritone grunt and audible pops when changing gears or abruptly lifting off the throttle. Really, there are equal parts show and go to be found in the GLE Coupe.

Even the "base" 2016 GLE450 AMG Coupe can sprint to 60 mph in a swift 5.6 seconds, per factory estimates.

Handling is stable and surprisingly adept for such a large vehicle, but it is a large vehicle, and no amount of engineering magic can change that. You just can't expect a tight end to go as deep as a wide out, and despite its straight-line thrust, the GLE Coupe is not a legitimate substitute for the driver engagement offered by a sport sedan or (real) coupe. Adjustable drive mode settings accessed through a dial on the center console at least make appreciable differences in driving behavior. This is especially true in regards to the standard adaptive air suspension, which utilizes a variety of sensors to automatically adjust the air springs and dampers to deliver a suitably comfortable or sporty ride depending on your selected setting.

Interior

You may come to the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe for its richly appointed and high-end cabin, but you may leave upon discovering there's not much room to be found in the back. Even if your head isn't grazing the roof, there's a good chance you'll feel a bit claustrophobic relative to other midsize SUVs -- including the regular GLE-Class. At the same time, there are only 23 cubic feet of cargo space behind the backseat (a regular GLE has 38.2) due to the extremely slanted roof line. Lowering the backseat produces only 60.7 cubic feet of space, a number that would be subpar even for compact crossover SUVs. In other words, you get a small SUV interior within a big SUV exterior.

Putting utility, or its lack thereof, aside, the GLE's cabin is quite appealing. Materials quality and workmanship are excellent. Models fitted with any of the available grades of genuine leather, especially the optional "designo" diamond-quilted leather upholstery and genuine burled wood trim, in fact, make the interior seem downright posh. Available multicontour front seats are highly adjustable and add several massage programs to the supremely comfortable thrones.

Like other Mercedes models, the GLE gets the latest COMAND system that consists of updated menus and graphics as well as the familiar large knob now topped with a new redundant touch-sensitive pad for clicking and swiping. Though the seemingly endless number of features and customization possibilities make this revised system overwhelming at first, it ultimately works fairly well and allows the driver to choose his or her own preferred method of control.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

5(66%)
4(16%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice Vehicle But Many Annoyances
John S.,10/18/2016
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
The vehicle is fun to drive -- it accelerates fast, handles fast, steers and brakes well, gets reasonable gas mileage, and is quiet and comfortable inside. Unfortunately several design details are pure nonsense and detract from enjoyment of this vehicle: (1) The exhaust outside the car sounds absolutely horrible, like a diesel truck except it's not a diesel (but thankfully it IS quiet inside the vehicle); (2) the blind-spot detection system cuts off below 20 mph (WHY???), so it's useless when you are in a slow-moving traffic jam; (3) the lane-keeping system is overly sensitive and frequently "jerks" the wheel back, which is scary and almost caused an accident because it so surprised my son when he drove the vehicle; (4) the memory seats aren't linked to your key and don't automatically move to the proper position, so you have to hold the memory button down for 30 seconds every time you change drivers (WHY???); and (5) the navigation system is the worst we have ever encountered (we've had four cars before this). It's incredibly hard to enter information -- the voice control gets confused; writing with your finger is hard; and the wheel keeps jumping back and forth between lines and lists. For example, the voice system simply refuses to recognize me saying "Las Vegas" no matter how many times I say it or how clearly I enunciate it. Really. There are so few towns here, how does it get "Reno" when I said "Las Vegas"? Oh, and once you enter the address, it asks you to "continue" and you think the route guidance has started ... WRONG! You still have to press "Start" and many times I've lost all my work by forgetting this and clicking something else. In short, by the time you get the address entered, you've already arrived. The map also doesn't display your next turn or the distance to the turn until you're practically on it, when it's too late. Using an iPhone is MUCH easier. And yes, we've been back to Mercedes on these issues, and that's just the way it's designed.
For someone that likes a big sporty vehicle
Bill Proestler,02/23/2016
GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
I traded in a 2013 ML for the GLE Coup. This is great for someone that likes a large sporty vehicle for safety and comfort reasons, but doesn't care about the actual utility. That's why I also have a truck. I find that the GLE Coup with the 362 HP engine, has plenty of acceleration compared to my old ML 350. Also, the adjustable air suspension provides a more comfortable ride in the comfort mode. There is less body lean on the curves and less back and forth movement on uneven roads, typical of a higher riding SUV. When the sport or sport plus mode is selected, it completely changes the characteristic of the vehicle. I think most people will keep it in the comfort mode, which is the default. It's quiet on the road with minimal tire noise, despite the 21" wheels. The engine sound is tuned to give it a sporty character, but I would prefer it not to intrude into the cabin during acceleration. But this is more of a personal preference. The quality of the interior and exterior is top notch. The overall design is great and it is definitely gets noticed. UPDATE as of 8/17 the vehicle now has 28,000 on it, with no problems. The interior still looks new with little or no signs of wear. The 21" tires will probably need replacement in about 10,000 miles, which is normal especially when rotation is not an option. The resale value is also excellent, better than normal compared to other vehicles in this category.
Sports SUV? Yes!
John S.,06/01/2016
GLE450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A)
We bought the GLE Coupe because my wife wanted an SUV to sit up high, but she didn't want to look like a soccer mom, and she liked the styling better than the BMW X6. I went along with it because the cargo area and back seat are still pretty big and this thing really does act like a big sports car. The acceleration, braking, and steering are excellent, but what's surprising is that this thing handles on-ramps and sharp turns like a Ferrari and is very nimble in parking lots. We've also been very pleased with the interior quality. The seats are very comfortable, even the back seat, and the materials, electronics, and controls are all first rate. The blind spot detection system works better than my BMW 435i and the maps and menus are all clear and fairly easy to use. The one and only thing I hate is the sound of the engine on the OUTSIDE. The inside of the car is pleasantly quiet, but it sounds like an old diesel truck on the outside. It's one of the most UNpleasant sounding exhausts I have ever heard. The solution is to always keep the windows rolled up, but it's irritating to have to do so. If Mercedes is smart, they'll change that muffler design ASAP. I'd much rather lose a few HP and have a pleasant sounding exhaust than listen to this racket in the garage.
10 months into it and can’t be happier
GTrue17,06/26/2017
AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A)
17,000 Mile Update: Continues to be a very fun car, however I keep eating through tires every 6k miles on the rear, 8k-9k on the front. I can't keep my foot off the gas peddle. Keeping it very safe, but the experience is unmatched. Summer tires I have used the Pirelli P Zeros and Continental SportContact 5's. The Conti's are much more stickier than the Pirelli's. Both have the same 220 tread rating, so both have the short life of 5-7k depending on how well you drive the vehicle. The more you drive it like its intended to be driven, the quicker you will go through the tread. If you get more than that, you are using it wrong! Bought a set of 21" wheels off a GLE 43 on ebay. Be careful that you buy the right one that's compatible with the car and the right 21" wheel. There is two of them that work with the 63S. One is still the same 325 and 285 widths. The other 315 and 275 fits All Season and Winter Tires. I have all seasons now and just use those in Texas starting in November - March. The All Seasons have double the treadwear from the summer tires, so we'll see how it plays out over the next 6 months. 10,000 Mile Update: The car continues to be awesome. Just be ready to pay the price for tires every 10k-15k. It’s well worth it though. No other SUV can come close to the performance and handling. It continues to def physics and very safe. Also you need to buy winter wheels/tires for very cold climates. No snow tires for the 325’s on the rear. Original Review: I have been driving this vehicles for 6000 miles in the last 4 months. It's an amazing vehicle to get the family safely around town in safety, comfort, and style yet still adequate enough for long road trips. Trunk fits 2 large samsonite suitcases and two small suitcases with room to spare. The suitcase test was my final test since we travel a lot! I can't begin to explain how amazing the performance is on this vehicle. The Torque is amazing. Press on the gas and it goes at any RPM. Put it in Sports mode, and you can nimbly get around. Put it in Sport Plus mode and you can rock the house. It's especially fun going into tunnels and under bridges as you, BAP BAP and echo we get anyone driving and texting look up finally! It's a crazy vehicle, but amazingly safe with all the great features of Mercedes. Quality is second to none. I was shocked a vehicle out of Alabama would come out so well. Keep in mind the Engine is hand built by an individual in Affalterbach Germany and the Transmission also comes from Germany. 7 Speed is perfect for this engine, and I couldn't bare a 9-speed on this beautiful and sensual engine. My second row didn't come with Side Seat airbags for some reason. It wasn't a custom order, but I thought they all did. Look out for that if it's important to you and makes sense for your passengers' age. I'm fine without it because the kids will be in car seats for a few more years. Also, its a gas guzzler, but the Coasting feature will actually disengage the engine from the axle, so it's smooth sailing when you let go of the gas, and you make up for 2-3 miles per gallon easy.
See all 6 reviews of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
577 hp @ 5250 rpm
See all Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Overview

The Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is offered in the following submodels: GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC, GLE-Class Coupe SUV. Available styles include GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC is priced between $68,995 and$68,995 with odometer readings between 24145 and24145 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC is priced between $45,500 and$45,500 with odometer readings between 85996 and85996 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2016 GLE-Class Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $45,500 and mileage as low as 24145 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

Can't find a used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $15,325.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $22,133.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for sale - 4 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $11,776.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,300.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Mercedes-Benz lease specials
Check out Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe lease specials

Related Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles