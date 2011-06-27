Overall rating

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is not for the faint of heart or practical of mind.

While most people buy crossovers for their superior passenger and cargo space compared to sedans or wagons, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe instead prioritizes style over utility. Relative to the standard GLE-Class, the GLE Coupe's swoopy roofline reduces both rear seat headroom and vertical storage space in the back. So if the "utility" aspect of this SUV is compromised, where exactly does it shine?

Ostensibly, the GLE-Class Coupe is more interested in that "sport" bit. Most Mercedes-Benz vehicles offer a variety of engines that run the gamut from fuel-efficient to tire-shredding. The GLE-Class Coupe skips the boring stuff and comes in just two versions: outlandish and ludicrous. The so-called base engine is a twin-turbo V6 churning out nearly 400 horsepower, while the AMG 63 S' twin-turbo V8 cranks out nearly 600 hp.

Though the GLE Coupe absolutely stomps in a straight line, Mercedes' engineers weren't able to do much to enhance this vehicle's handling prowess. Even compared to some similarly designed crossovers, the coupe just isn't much fun to drive. The end result is a vehicle that isn't especially practical or sporty.