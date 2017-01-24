  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
3.0 / 5
Appraise this car

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Review

Pros & Cons

  • Premium-feeling and well-trimmed interior
  • Many standard safety and technology features
  • Comfortable ride quality
  • Roofline compromises backseat headroom
  • Cargo space similar to that of a compact SUV
  • Limited trim level selection
  • Heavy, with minimal off-road capability
Which GLE-Class Coupe does Edmunds recommend?

The GLE-Class Coupe in AMG GLE 43 trim is the easy choice here. It's simply far more affordable than its AMG GLE 63 S big brother. Though it gives up some performance, the AMG GLE 43 looks nearly identical to and shares many of the same features with its beefier big brother. The Parking Assist package is worthwhile, and Mercedes' terrific adaptive cruise is part of the reasonably priced Premium Package 3 that includes a host of other driver assistance features.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

3.0 / 5

Do you like the high seating position of an SUV but want the look of a sport coupe? The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe could be for you. It's basically a GLE-Class SUV, but with a lowered and sloped roofline. We like how it drives, but the reduced functionality makes it a puzzling proposition.

You could say the GLE-Class Coupe is a "me, too!" vehicle. BMW's X6 was the first with this SUV-coupe mashup, and it similarly was the cause of many furrowed brows when it was introduced. Not to be outdone, Mercedes-Benz released the GLE-Class Coupe last year. In fact, in silhouette the two are virtually indistinguishable. From a logical standpoint, it's not really clear why the GLE exists. The sloped roofline compromises the utility of the donor GLE-Class SUV upon which it is based, and it is so heavy that you'll need the range-topping AMG GLE 63 S trim and its 577 horsepower to get the outlandish performance promised by the sportier exterior styling.

Nevertheless, its cabin is impressive, and this big thing manages to ride smoothly despite its gigantic low-profile tires and performance bent. And yes, it definitely looks more distinctive than a regular GLE. But it'll always be a head-scratcher of a car...er, SUV. Either way, it's categorically not a coupe.

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe models

The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is available in two trim levels: AMG GLE 43 and AMG GLE 63 S. Both are five-passenger SUVs that can tow up to 7,200 pounds and are equipped with 4Matic all-wheel drive as standard. Despite their similar names, a vast gulf in price and performance separates the two variants. The AMG GLE 43 is well equipped as standard and on the whole could be described as reasonable, while there's little that's reasonable about the AMG GLE 63 S. Its fans embrace its ludicrousness as a badge of honor.

The AMG GLE 43 is equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 horsepower, 384 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic. Standard equipment highlights include an adaptive air suspension, 21-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, simulated-leather upholstery, an 8-inch central display, a rearview camera, the COMAND infotainment interface, Bluetooth, a navigation system, voice controls and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

The Parking Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors, an automated parallel-parking system and a surround-view parking camera.

It's a big step up, pricewise, to the AMG GLE 63 S. It's powered by a turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 (577 hp, 561 lb-ft of torque) mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It adds active stabilizer bars, bigger brakes, 22-inch wheels and more standard equipment including leather upholstery and upgraded front seats.

Notable options to be on the lookout for include a variety of advanced driver safety aids (mostly grouped into the Premium Package 3), a 14-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and massaging front seats.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our first drive of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE63 S 4Matic (5.5L twin-turbo V8; AWD; 7-speed automatic).

Driving

3.5
It's tremendously powerful and agile for its size, but you also never forget just how heavy this thing is. It's civilized when you're just cruising around. A puzzling vehicle that's effective in the same way a gold-plated hammer is.

Acceleration

4.0
Giddying thrust from 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8. Big-hearted and punchy. The seven-speed automatic is a bit dull-witted and doesn't lead the class in its response to gear-change requests. It's smooth, though. It blitzed to 60 mph in just 4.0 seconds in our testing.

Braking

3.0
Despite its mass, it stops from 60 mph in a respectable 112 feet. Pedal feel around town is intuitive, with just a bit of idle stroke that ramps into a firm pedal that's easy to modulate. In panic stops, the GLE moves around a bit.

Steering

3.5
Steering is reasonably precise and well-weighted, though feel is on the numb side. No bad manners, though, and the assistance never feels synthetic. The quick steering ratio helps make this bruiser a bit more wieldy.

Handling

2.5
For its size, it's more adept than you might expect. Heavy and stable. Body roll is reasonably contained, and it changes direction without drama. But other sporting SUVs are better handling.

Drivability

5.0
Quite pleasant in normal driving. Behaves in a civilized manner in routine driving. Smooth gear changes. The idle-stop feature responds acceptably quickly when restarting. This is a vehicle you could let your grandparents drive.

Comfort

3.5
It has well-shaped seats and better noise isolation than its large, wide and sport-oriented tires would suggest. This rides better than the X6 M. The engine sounds terrific, and extraneous noises have been well-tamped.

Seat comfort

3.5
The supportive front seats that can still deliver good comfort during long drives. The optional massage function is entertaining. Reasonably comfortable backseat.

Ride comfort

3.0
Better ride compliance than its primary competitor, the BMW X6 M. The standard air suspension rounds off the sharp edges of the road and does a fine job of controlling its unreasonably large 22-inch wheels.

Noise & vibration

3.5
Very effective noise isolation. The engine is vocal during even light acceleration, but it's very satisfying to hear and not obtrusive. Very good suppression of wind noise. Road noise is not as bad as the huge steamroller tires would suggest.

Interior

2.0
While finely trimmed, the GLE 63's cabin suffers due to the low and sloping roofline, which eats up interior space. Surprisingly little space inside, given its gargantuan outside dimensions. All of the downsides of a large vehicle with none of the upsides. Its non-"Coupe" straighter roofline delivers more space.

Ease of use

3.0
Like all modern Benzes, this has a well-laid-out cabin that's intuitive to use. We like the big climate control knobs and thick steering wheel. The row of shiny buttons looks nice but lacks readability. Also, the multimedia touchscreen swipes backward when flipping through audio channels.

Getting in/getting out

2.0
There's a fairly tall step up into the cabin. Ingress impeded by running board, which is too narrow to be useful but still gets in your way. Narrow rear door opening because of the wide wheel-arch intrusion and low roofline.

Roominess

2.0
The sloping roof is for style only, as it eats up backseat headroom and cargo space. The sense of spaciousness up front is better than in the rear. Front passengers enjoy reasonable leg- and headroom. Rear legroom is good; headroom less so.

Visibility

2.0
Its wide pillars and short greenhouse impede outward visibility significantly. The view forward is pretty good, however. The backup camera helps as do the parking sensors.

Quality

4.0
Beautiful interior surroundings. Diamond-pattern leather and rich-looking materials abound. No rattles or squeaks in our test car. Finished to a high standard.

Utility

4.0
Cargo space is limited, although the cabin has plenty of nooks for smaller items. If utility is a priority, look to the GLE-Class SUV, not the Coupe.

Small-item storage

4.0
Nice cupholders with anti-tip design and lots of small-item storage.

Cargo space

2.0
Much less cargo-holding capacity than its non-Coupe stablemate. The liftover height is rather high. The cargo hold is not very tall, but it is deep.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall3.0 / 5
Driving3.5
Comfort3.5
Interior2.0
Utility4.0

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
9-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
362 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 5
7-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
577 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the GLE-Class Coupe models:

Attention Assist
Monitors driving behavior and can automatically alert the driver with visual and audible warnings if it detects signs of drowsiness.
Active Brake Assist
Scans the area ahead and warns you about potential forward collisions. Can automatically apply the brakes as well.
Pre-Safe
Detects imminent collisions or rollovers and tightens the front seat belts, adjusts the front passenger seat and closes all windows.

More about the 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Overview

The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is offered in the following submodels: GLE-Class Coupe SUV. Available styles include AMG GLE 43 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A), and AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 43 4MATIC is priced between $52,995 and$61,900 with odometer readings between 30141 and48026 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC is priced between $79,987 and$79,987 with odometer readings between 23976 and23976 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2017 GLE-Class Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $52,995 and mileage as low as 23976 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

Can't find a used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,312.

Find a used Mercedes-Benz for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,059.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $15,563.

Find a used certified pre-owned Mercedes-Benz for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,387.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

