2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Review
Pros & Cons
- Premium-feeling and well-trimmed interior
- Many standard safety and technology features
- Comfortable ride quality
- Roofline compromises backseat headroom
- Cargo space similar to that of a compact SUV
- Limited trim level selection
- Heavy, with minimal off-road capability
Overall rating3.0 / 5
Do you like the high seating position of an SUV but want the look of a sport coupe? The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe could be for you. It's basically a GLE-Class SUV, but with a lowered and sloped roofline. We like how it drives, but the reduced functionality makes it a puzzling proposition.
You could say the GLE-Class Coupe is a "me, too!" vehicle. BMW's X6 was the first with this SUV-coupe mashup, and it similarly was the cause of many furrowed brows when it was introduced. Not to be outdone, Mercedes-Benz released the GLE-Class Coupe last year. In fact, in silhouette the two are virtually indistinguishable. From a logical standpoint, it's not really clear why the GLE exists. The sloped roofline compromises the utility of the donor GLE-Class SUV upon which it is based, and it is so heavy that you'll need the range-topping AMG GLE 63 S trim and its 577 horsepower to get the outlandish performance promised by the sportier exterior styling.
Nevertheless, its cabin is impressive, and this big thing manages to ride smoothly despite its gigantic low-profile tires and performance bent. And yes, it definitely looks more distinctive than a regular GLE. But it'll always be a head-scratcher of a car...er, SUV. Either way, it's categorically not a coupe.
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe models
The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is available in two trim levels: AMG GLE 43 and AMG GLE 63 S. Both are five-passenger SUVs that can tow up to 7,200 pounds and are equipped with 4Matic all-wheel drive as standard. Despite their similar names, a vast gulf in price and performance separates the two variants. The AMG GLE 43 is well equipped as standard and on the whole could be described as reasonable, while there's little that's reasonable about the AMG GLE 63 S. Its fans embrace its ludicrousness as a badge of honor.
The AMG GLE 43 is equipped with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 (362 horsepower, 384 pound-feet of torque) and a nine-speed automatic. Standard equipment highlights include an adaptive air suspension, 21-inch wheels, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, a power liftgate, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power-adjustable steering wheel, heated power front seats, driver-seat memory settings, simulated-leather upholstery, an 8-inch central display, a rearview camera, the COMAND infotainment interface, Bluetooth, a navigation system, voice controls and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.
The Parking Assist package adds front and rear parking sensors, an automated parallel-parking system and a surround-view parking camera.
It's a big step up, pricewise, to the AMG GLE 63 S. It's powered by a turbocharged 5.5-liter V8 (577 hp, 561 lb-ft of torque) mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. It adds active stabilizer bars, bigger brakes, 22-inch wheels and more standard equipment including leather upholstery and upgraded front seats.
Notable options to be on the lookout for include a variety of advanced driver safety aids (mostly grouped into the Premium Package 3), a 14-speaker premium Bang & Olufsen sound system and massaging front seats.
- Attention Assist
- Monitors driving behavior and can automatically alert the driver with visual and audible warnings if it detects signs of drowsiness.
- Active Brake Assist
- Scans the area ahead and warns you about potential forward collisions. Can automatically apply the brakes as well.
- Pre-Safe
- Detects imminent collisions or rollovers and tightens the front seat belts, adjusts the front passenger seat and closes all windows.
