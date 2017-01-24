Overall rating 3.0 / 5

Do you like the high seating position of an SUV but want the look of a sport coupe? The 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe could be for you. It's basically a GLE-Class SUV, but with a lowered and sloped roofline. We like how it drives, but the reduced functionality makes it a puzzling proposition.

You could say the GLE-Class Coupe is a "me, too!" vehicle. BMW's X6 was the first with this SUV-coupe mashup, and it similarly was the cause of many furrowed brows when it was introduced. Not to be outdone, Mercedes-Benz released the GLE-Class Coupe last year. In fact, in silhouette the two are virtually indistinguishable. From a logical standpoint, it's not really clear why the GLE exists. The sloped roofline compromises the utility of the donor GLE-Class SUV upon which it is based, and it is so heavy that you'll need the range-topping AMG GLE 63 S trim and its 577 horsepower to get the outlandish performance promised by the sportier exterior styling.

Nevertheless, its cabin is impressive, and this big thing manages to ride smoothly despite its gigantic low-profile tires and performance bent. And yes, it definitely looks more distinctive than a regular GLE. But it'll always be a head-scratcher of a car...er, SUV. Either way, it's categorically not a coupe.