Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h for Sale Near Me
- 46,200 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,977$2,566 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES BLOWOUT PRICES!!!!*** EXCELLENT CONDITION*** Like New 2015 Lexus CT 200h. Bad or No Credit Fast approval guarantee. Equipped with Backup Camera . Bluetooth. Push to start ignition. Premium Sound System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained leather interior. Sunroof. Front wheel drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Vehicle had a precious accident. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4F2215079
Stock: 215079
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-18-2020
- 57,676 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,000$2,596 Below Market
Lexus of Brookfield - Brookfield / Wisconsin
** CLEAN CARFAX** ** NO ACCIDENTS** **FWD** THIS CT IS PACKED W/ BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOON ROOF, BLUETOOTH TECHNOLOGY, POWER WINDOWS, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, REAR VIEW MIRROR WITH COMPASS, AND MUCH MORE!!!NEW ARRIVAL!! We are located 1 block East of the all new Corners of Brookfield, at 20001 W. Bluemound Rd, Brookfield, Wi. At Lexus of Brookfield, we will show your vehicle of choice; explain things in full detail, so you feel comfortable. With the world's finest automobiles, award winning staff, and five star services, why would you buy from anywhere else? *Price excludes tax, title, license, fee's & Napleton Advantage w/ Kahu*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH7F2233155
Stock: PWS9695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 46,795 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,788$3,014 Below Market
Motorcars of Denver - Centennial / Colorado
**LOW MILES**LOCALLY OWNED AND METICULOUSLY CARED FOR**LEXUS FACTORY WARRANTY TO 3/2023**40+MPG**GREAT COLOR COMBINATION**FULLY INSPECTED AND SERVICED**CLEAN ACCIDENT FREE CARFAX REPORT**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH9F2233545
Stock: N9566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- 112,784 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,699$2,131 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2015 Lexus CT 200h will catch your eye in Nebula Gray Pearl. Motivated by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and a pair of Electric Motors to generate a combined 134hp which are coupled to a seamless CVT. This Front Wheel Drive hatchback can attain nearly 43mpg in the city and up to 40mpg on the highway, provides remarkable handling and a smooth ride, and stands out thanks to its attractive styling accented by a power sunroof and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our CT 200h's interior features quality, refinement, and amenities including comfortable front seats with driver-side power-adjustability, keyless ignition, and dual-zone automatic climate control to make every drive more pleasant. You'll also enjoy the infotainment system with AM/FM radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs as you make your way in this superb hatchback.Our Lexus was crafted to help keep you and your passengers safe thanks to a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags. Our CT 200h provides an incredible blend of athleticism, versatility, comfort, and efficiency in one stylish package! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXF2234204
Stock: 114404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 55,680 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,599$2,701 Below Market
AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Navigation Package Premium Package For Navigation Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Caramel; Nuluxe Seat Material Obsidian This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Subaru Arapahoe's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2015 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid with 55,677mi. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Stylish and fuel efficient. It's the perfect vehicle for keeping your fuel costs down and your driving enjoying up. Gently driven doesn't even begin to explain how lovingly cared for this ultra-low mileage vehicle has been. More information about the 2015 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, Premium and practical 5-door compact, performance-oriented hybrid technology, and high-value pricing All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3F2219902
Stock: F2219902
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 51,448 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$16,883$1,956 Below Market
Sport Subaru South - Orlando / Florida
Covid 19 induced INVENTORY CLEARANCE Event going on NOW!SAVE THOUSANDS, on this 2015 Lexus CT 200h- located at our SPORT SUBARU SOUTH Superstore - 9951 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL 32837 - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! SPORT SEDAN, LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY, CLEAN CARFAX, GREAT CONDITION - MUST SEE, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, LEATHER, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY, SAFETY INSPECTION COMPLETED, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Continuously Variable (ECVT). Wholesale Direct Pricing from Don Mealey / Sport Auto Group - offering Unbeatable VALUE from a name you can Trust.- We price our quality cars, trucks and SUVs below market price daily to offer the absolute BEST VALUE in Central Florida. (No Salvage, Flood or Rebuilt Titles!) We also offer Low Bank Rate Financing, Credit Union Financing and Credit Challenged Finance Solutions in a Reputable - High Integrity Dealership Environment. DealerRater.com's #1 Customer Rated Dealership and Dealer of the Year 6 Years in a Row w/ over 6,000 Postive Customer Reviews Online :) Our Wholesale Direct vehicles are inspected, safety checked and always carry any remaining Comprehensive Factory Warranty. EXCLUSIVE LIFETIME POWERTRAIN WARRANTY INFO: ( Our Nationwide warranty covers most gasoline powered Cars & SUVs offered for Sale less than 6 years old w/ less than 75,000 Miles - not applicable for Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat or electric vehicles) As a Market Priced velocity dealership, our inventory moves very fast and used vehicle prices may be published before reconditioning cost (not to exceed $999). Our Used Vehicle Prices do not include tax, tag, electronic filing fee, pre-delivery service charge or Dealer Fee ($699). Transactions not financed through dealership lending source may be subject to $350 third party finance fee. See dealer for details. Due to the possibility of 3rd party errors or omissions, dealership is not liable for the accuracy of information in listing. THANKS for the opportunity to earn your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH4F2214742
Stock: BT214742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 24,091 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,770$2,169 Below Market
Jaguar Bethesda - North Bethesda / Maryland
Navigation Package F Sport W/Nuluxe Interior F Sport Premium Package For Navigation Sun/Moonroof Front & Rear Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Nuluxe Seat Material Ultra White W/Black Roof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ** CARFAX ONE OWNER** AUTONATION IS A HAGGLE FREE / ONE PRICE DEALERSHIP * WE OFFER OUR BEST PRICE UP FRONT TO ELIMINATE THE STRESS OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH PURCHASING AT A DEALERSHIP * WE WOULD LIKE TO HELP YOU BUY A CAR * NOT JUST SELL YOU ONE * OFFERED WITH AN INDUSTRY LEADING AUTONATION 125 POINT INSPECTION AND A 90 DAY / 4,000 MILE WARRANTY * CALL NOW TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE * AN APPOINTMENT WILL GUARANTEE THE BEST USE OF YOUR VALUABLE TIME AND ENSURE THE BEST POSSIBLE SERVICE . Did you know? Whether you buy from us or not, we will buy your car. Get a top-dollar offer and a check the same day. We will buy any year, make or model. No purchase necessary. Call us to set up an appraisal appointment today. Interested in the vehicle above? Shop with peace of mind, the price you see here is the price you will pay in store. Plus, we will show you all the specials available before you buy! This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Jaguar Land Rover Bethesda has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3F2238059
Stock: F2238059
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 43,346 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,387$1,778 Below Market
MINI of Stevens Creek - Santa Clara / California
Navigation Package Premium Package For Navigation Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Preferred Accessory Package (Z1) Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Caramel; Nuluxe Seat Material Redline This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. Mini of Stevens Creek has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2015 Lexus CT 200h. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Lexus CT 200h makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! More information about the 2015 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT 200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. Interesting features of this model are fuel economy, Premium and practical 5-door compact, performance-oriented hybrid technology, and high-value pricing Check out this gently-used 2015 Lexus CT 200h we recently got in. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. The Lexus CT 200h Hybrid is economically and environmentally smart. Lexus clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2015 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT 200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. Interesting features of this model are fuel economy, Premium and practical 5-door compact, performance-oriented hybrid technology, and high-value pricing *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. *Sanitization claims are valid for all vegetative, non-spore forming bacteria. Efficacy claims for Clorox Total 360 Disinfectant Cleaner per Federal EPA-approved master label and when product used as directed. (c) 2019 Clorox Professional Products Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH3F2223268
Stock: F2223268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 49,807 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,570$1,612 Below Market
McDonald Volkswagen - Littleton / Colorado
2015 Lexus CT 200h ** 49k Low Mileage ** Brand New Tires ** Backup camera ** Moonroof ** Mechanically inspected and reconditioned. McDonald Volkswagen specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4734 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2F2237727
Stock: TF2237727
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 101,555 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,400$944 Below Market
First National Auto - Seattle / Washington
Environmentally-friendly and gas-sipping, this 2015 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid is powered by a fuel efficient Gas/Electric I-4 1.8 L/110 engine that actually saves your hard-earned money. Its Variable transmission scores 40 highway mpg and 43 city mpg! It has the following options: Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Split 5-Spoke Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Variable intermittent wipers, Valet Function, Trip computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P215/45R17 AS V-Rated, and Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. Come in for a quick visit at First National Fleet and Lease, 12800 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133 to claim your Lexus CT 200h!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0F2234955
Stock: 17963
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 28,661 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,998$1,030 Below Market
CarMax Salt Lake (South Jordan) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - South Jordan / Utah
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in UT, and excludes tax, title, tags, and $199 dealer documentation fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXF2243694
Stock: 18921192
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 65,279 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,499
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Our incredible 2015 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid Hatchback presented in striking Obsidian is a High-performance vehicle. Powered by a 1.8 Liter 4 Cylinder and a Pair of Electric Motor/Generators that offers 134hp paired with a durable CVT for seamless shifts. This Front Wheel Drive CT can secure near 43mpg in the city. Athletic handling and responsive steering easily distinguish this luxury hybrid from others in its class. The exterior of the CT 200h is highlighted by graceful lines and contours that exude sporty sophistication and finesse. Beautiful alloy wheels, automatic headlights, and a prominent sunroof further complement this sleek silhouette. Meanwhile, the 200h interior features all the quality and refinement you've come to expect from Lexus with keyless entry/ignition, premium seating with an 8-way power-adjustable ultra-padded driver's seat and a prominent multi-display. You'll enjoy the Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, available satellite radio, and Siri Eyes Free technology as you make your way in this Eco-friendly hatchback. Enjoy peace of mind knowing that the body of our Lexus was crafted to help absorb and distribute energy in the event of a crash. You'll be equipped with ABS, stability and traction control, and numerous airbags to safeguard you. For ultimate protection, a Vehicle Proximity Notification System and Safety Connect are also included. The perfect blend of luxury, practicality, and athleticism, this socially responsible CT Hybrid delivers. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH2F2221625
Stock: F2221625
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 75,670 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$16,235$587 Below Market
Jerry Damson Honda - Huntsville / Alabama
This outstanding example of a 2015 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid is offered by Jerry Damson Honda-Huntsville. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. The Lexus CT 200h Hybrid will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2015 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT 200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. This model sets itself apart with fuel economy, Premium and practical 5-door compact, performance-oriented hybrid technology, and high-value pricing
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH5F2246289
Stock: U20459
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 68,293 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,399$716 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West - Golden / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! Navigation Package F Sport W/Nuluxe Interior F Sport Premium Package For Navigation Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Nuluxe Seat Material F Sport Foglamps Silver Lining Metallic W/Black Roof This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chrysler Jeep West is excited to offer this 2015 Lexus CT 200h Hybrid. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You don't have to sacrifice style or comfort with this fuel-efficient Lexus CT 200h. One of the best things about this Lexus CT 200h is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. More information about the 2015 Lexus CT 200h: Luxury buyers have a growing list of options when it comes to environmentally friendly, high-efficiency vehicles. The CT 200h is based on sibling Toyota's Prius model, but adds Lexus-style luxury appointments. The CT 200h is inexpensive among Lexus models, with base prices starting around $32,000, but it comes with the styling, interior appointments and safety Lexus owners expect. Strengths of this model include fuel economy, Premium and practical 5-door compact, performance-oriented hybrid technology, and high-value pricing All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BHXF2211148
Stock: F2211148
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 47,750 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,930
McDonald Hyundai - Littleton / Colorado
CLEAN CARFAX WITH REGULAR SERVICES! Only 47K miles! *** Leather Seats * Sunroof * Bluetooth Hands Free * Lexus Multimedia System ** Mechanically Inspected and Reconditioned! Call now! McDonald Hyundai specializes in the very best Pre-Owned vehicles of every make. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are fully inspected and reconditioned to our high standard. McDonald Automotive is a family owned dealer group, dedicated to community involvement and ensuring that we provide the very best quality vehicles for over 50 years. Please call us today at 303-376-4731 for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0F2238035
Stock: HTF2238035
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 92,127 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,990
Auto Deal Xpress - Hallandale / Florida
WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED !! LOANS FROM 3,?000 TO 100,?000.00. ALL CLEAN TITLE VEHICLES. BAD CREDIT? NO CREDIT? NO PROBLEM!!! BANKRUPTCY NOT DISCHARGED? LIENS? REPOS??? NO PROBLEM. IF WE DONT HAVE YOUR VEHICLE IN STOCK WE WILL LOCATE IT FOR YOU IN LESS THAN 2 DAYS! NO SOCIAL SECURITY NEEDED TO GET FINANCED!! WE APPROVE EVERYONE!! BUY HERE PAY HERE --- 90 DAYS SAME AS CASH!!!Shown Prices are amount financed based on $1000 Down PaymentAll Prices Are Cash Or With Approved Credit 750 Beacon Score And above + Tax, Tag and Dealer Service Fee'sLos precios mostrados son montos financiados en base de pago inicial de $1000.00. Todos los precios son en efectivo o con crédito aprobado y puntaje de beacon 750 y superior + Tarifa de impuestos, etiqueta y servicio del distribuidor.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH6F2225788
Stock: AD225788
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 115,576 miles
$13,751$835 Below Market
Lexus of Pleasanton - Pleasanton / California
EPA 40 MPG Hwy/43 MPG City! NEBULA GRAY PEARL exterior and BLACK interior, Hybrid trim. Moonroof, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, CD Player, MP3 Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, HYBRID!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEMP3 Player, HYBRID! Keyless Start, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Onboard Communications System. Rear Spoiler, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. Lexus Hybrid with NEBULA GRAY PEARL exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 134 HP at 5200 RPM*.EXPERTS ARE SAYINGEdmunds.com explains "What really sets the CT 200h apart from other luxury or luxury hybrid vehicles, however, is its fuel-efficient gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain that delivers an impressive EPA fuel economy rating of 42 mpg combined.".EXCELLENT SAFETY FOR YOUR FAMILYChild Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Great Gas Mileage: 43 MPG City.MORE ABOUT USWe would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering the Pleasanton Automall for the purchase of your new car or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. We pride ourselves in offering WORLD CLASS SERVICE to our clients. When you visit our dealership you will be greeted by our warm and friendly staff.Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.This Dealership checks the vehicle recall status prior to making any pre-owned vehicle available for sale. Manufacturers and/or NHTSA may announce additional recalls at any time. To inquire about the recall status of this vehicle, visit: https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH6F2211471
Stock: P10207A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 23,497 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,341
Randall Noe Subaru - Terrell / Texas
****, 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V VVT-i, Continuously Variable (ECVT). Odometer is 33768 miles below market average! 43/40 City/Highway MPG Here at Randall Noe Subaru we pride ourselves on our wide selection of quality inventory at competitive prices. Every vehicle goes through a rigorous inspection process to insure peace of mind to our customers. All of this combined with our top notch customer service helps us create customers for life, not just a day. Come see us and experience it first hand! Randall Noe Subaru 1501. E. Interstate 30 Rockwall, TX 75087 469-651-6333.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus CT 200h with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
42 Combined MPG (43 City/40 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTHKD5BH0F2238147
Stock: 96593A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-27-2020
