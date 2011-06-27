Skip to main content
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe

MSRP range: $78,450
MSRP$79,500
What others are paying$82,515
Low supply is pushing the market average above MSRP.
1 for sale near you
  • 11 Colors
See Offers Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Mercedes-Benz GLE
FAQ

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GLE-Class Coupe both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe. Learn more

Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe reliable?

To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLE-Class Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLE-Class Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GLE-Class Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $78,450.

Other versions include:

  • AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $78,450
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, the next question is, which GLE-Class Coupe model is right for you? GLE-Class Coupe variants include AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of GLE-Class Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe Overview

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is offered in the following submodels: GLE-Class Coupe SUV. Available styles include AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). The 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe comes with all wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 9-speed shiftable automatic.

What do people think of the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 GLE-Class Coupe.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 GLE-Class Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A)

Available Inventory:

We are showing 1 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

Which 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe.

Can't find a new 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Mercedes-Benz for sale.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A), 9-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (required)
19 mpg compined MPG,
17 city MPG/21 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG19
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Trainall wheel drive
Displacement3.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase115.6 in.
Length195.3 in.
WidthN/A
Height67.7 in.
Curb Weight5126 lbs.

Should I lease or buy a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

