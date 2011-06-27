2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
MSRP range: $78,450
FAQ
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 GLE-Class Coupe both on the road and at the track. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe. Learn more
Is the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the GLE-Class Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the GLE-Class Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 GLE-Class Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?
The least-expensive 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe is the 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $78,450.
Other versions include:
- AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A) which starts at $78,450
What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe?
If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe, the next question is, which GLE-Class Coupe model is right for you? GLE-Class Coupe variants include AMG GLE 53 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Twincharger gas/electric hybrid 9A). For a full list of GLE-Class Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
Related 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Corolla 1994
- Used Lexus RC 300 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer 2004
- Used Lexus LX 600 2006
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Toyota 4Runner 1992
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2011
- Used Nissan Maxima 2003
- Used Chevrolet Sonic 2007
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2008
- Used Dodge Viper 2006
- Used Subaru Outback 2009
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2007
- Used Scion XB 2012
- Used BMW X4 2016 For Sale
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Pontiac G6
- Used Honda Clarity
- Used Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
- Used Toyota Prius Prime
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron
- Used Lincoln Mark LT For Sale
- Used Subaru Baja
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen
- Used Chrysler Aspen
- Used Volkswagen Golf R
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- Used Lexus UX 200 For Sale
Shop used models by city
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Huntington Beach, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class in Lancaster, PA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris in Pomona, CA For Sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class in Athens, GA
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Round Rock, TX For Sale
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class in Killeen, TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT in Brooklyn, NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class in Akron, OH
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class in Boston, MA
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class in Indianapolis, IN
Shop used model years by city
- Used Ford Transit Connect Passenger Wagon 2015 in Greensboro, NC
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2013 in Dallas, TX
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2013 in Fort Worth, TX
Other models
- Used Lexus Ux-250H in Davison, MI
- Used Volkswagen Tiguan-Limited in Shelbyville, KY
- Used Chrysler Pacifica in Hope Mills, NC
- Used Bentley Continental-Gtc in Mattapan, MA
- Used BMW X3 in Grand Blanc, MI
- Used Toyota Yaris-Ia in Laguna Hills, CA
- Used Chevrolet Spark in Avenel, NJ
- Used Land-Rover Defender in Glen Burnie, MD
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander-Phev in Benicia, CA
- Used Acura RDX in Clinton, MD
- Used Subaru Impreza-Wrx in Newark, DE
- Used Mini Hardtop-4-Door in Bethel Park, PA
- Used Cadillac CT4 in Doylestown, PA
- Used Toyota Yaris-Hatchback in San Pedro, CA
- Used Infiniti QX30 in Savage, MD
- Used Chevrolet Impala in Wayne, PA
- Used Lexus Is-350-C in Bellwood, IL
- Used Hyundai Santa-Fe-Xl in Saint Cloud, FL
- Used Jaguar F-Type in Quakertown, PA
- Used BMW 4-Series-Gran-Coupe in Orange Park, FL
- Used Chevrolet Colorado in Emeryville, CA
- Used Mercedes-Benz Sprinter in Derry, NH
- Used Subaru BRZ in Millville, NJ
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class in Westport, MA
- Used Audi S4 in Wakefield, RI
- Used Lexus Es-330 in San Pedro, CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse-Cross in Grayslake, IL
- Used Buick Lucerne in Walled Lake, MI
- Used Kia Soul in Coraopolis, PA
- Used Ram 2500 in Arlington, TN