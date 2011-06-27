Estimated values
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe GLE 450 AMG 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,806
|$39,440
|$43,181
|Clean
|$34,755
|$38,268
|$41,851
|Average
|$32,655
|$35,923
|$39,192
|Rough
|$30,554
|$33,578
|$36,532
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (5.5L 8cyl Turbo 7A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,409
|$56,828
|$60,390
|Clean
|$51,842
|$55,139
|$58,530
|Average
|$48,709
|$51,760
|$54,811
|Rough
|$45,575
|$48,381
|$51,091