Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,999
|$27,802
|$30,776
|Clean
|$24,342
|$27,064
|$29,935
|Average
|$23,028
|$25,588
|$28,254
|Rough
|$21,714
|$24,112
|$26,573
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class GLC 300 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,313
|$26,332
|$29,529
|Clean
|$22,700
|$25,633
|$28,722
|Average
|$21,474
|$24,235
|$27,109
|Rough
|$20,249
|$22,837
|$25,496
Estimated values
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class AMG GLC 43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,003
|$37,139
|$40,473
|Clean
|$33,109
|$36,153
|$39,368
|Average
|$31,322
|$34,181
|$37,157
|Rough
|$29,534
|$32,209
|$34,946