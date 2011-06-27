Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Consumer Reviews

My first luxury car is a winner Cathy G , 01/30/2017 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful I mostly love my Mercedes GLC300. It's quiet, solid, powerful and drives like a dream. You can feel the quality of this car as soon as you get inside. The interior is beautiful and the controls are all at your fingertips, this car is built for safety! I love that my car is a WI FI hotspot and that I can access all sorts of apps without getting out my phone, such as gas prices, Yelp, parking, etc. The Nav system works great. A couple of things to be aware of...premium gas only. I knew this going in, but I didn't realize how much premium costs over regular and how much the prices vary from gas station to gas station. Also, I went from a hybrid sedan to this, so MPG was also a lot different. My gas pricing app gets a workout. Also, and this actually bugs me, when I use remote start, I can't program it to remember my previous settings such as heated seats, heated steering wheel, defrost, etc. It will only remember the climate control. Come on, Mercedes, even Jeeps have this feature. Overall, though, I am very pleased with this purchase. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Class Leader in Mid Size SUVs Mark Fisher , 12/10/2016 AMG GLC43 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 9A) 49 of 52 people found this review helpful After having owned some 7 MBs, 8 Porsches, 3 BMWs, 2 Audis, 2 Volvos, 2 Acuras, 1 Lexus, etc. I must say that this vehicle tops them all. It offers performance, safety, convenience, and extreme value in one package. I can most closely compare it to the Macan GTS, which offers equal performance at substantially more money. On top of that the GLC is far better looking, and MB dealers easily beat out arrogant Porsche dealers hands down. The GLC43 is the most modern and newest addition to the class, and now ALL the competition pales in comparison: they simply have a lot of catching up to do. The vehicle drives beautifully, and all the electronic safety features are the least obtrusive I have ever used. You feel as though you are cruising the road in a vault: it's that solid and silent, yet it is still agile and sporty. As far as design/looks go, this car is absolutely magnificent (especially in the Obsidian w/Designo Package I bought). It looks and drives like a far more expensive vehicle and it's road presence is without equal. I say this after giving up my 2013 Porsche Carrera S for it, and after spending my career in product design and marketing. I was very reluctant to make the trade on paper, until I saw and drove the GLC43. Then I realized that the MB is far more car: more modern, elegant, safer, far better equipment, and a far superior value as Porsches have become way overpriced. I would also place every other competitor such as the Jaguar F Pace, Audi SQ5, BMW X5, and Volvo XC60 far beneath it every way. This car is a winner in every respect, and it truly has NO peers. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

60,000 miles and GLC300 4Matic still has issues Menauhant , 02/16/2018 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful UPDATE 1/27/2019: MB finally got the brake squeal fixed unbelievable that it took over 2 years to figure it out. Six months after they finally repaired them the rear brakes had to be completely replaced. This had nothing to do with the squeal problem. I was surprised that a car that had been serviced at the dealer every 10K miles would need a complete brake job and not just need the brake pads to be replaced. This cost me a $1000+. Last time in for service 40K miles they also had to reprogram the transmission when I was stopping I would get a thump from the transmission. Supposedly this software adjustment solved the problem, I am not convinced. I replaced the tires with non run flat tires, car handles differently but it is totally quiet. My opinion of the car is still that it has a good ride plenty of seating space and is very comfortable. Gas mileage is great. Would I buy it again? Probably not, planning on going back to Volvo. The car is great, good ride and was quite until we hit 20K miles. The road noise is so loud that the dealer was ready to replace a rear wheel bearing. As it turns out the tires are the cause of the noise. Problem is the tires still have more than 1/2 the tread and should not need to be replaced. I am told that this is a characteristic of run flat tires, wish I knew that when I bought the car as I didn't plan on having to buy new tires every two years. The main issue that I have with this car is the rear break squeal particularly in cold weather. This has been going on since day one yes it was delivered with this noise. Dealer and MB USA told me that they would have a fix. Six months later the dealer did the factory authorized repair. Then they did it again five months later and guess what after 1K miles the brake squeal when backing up is squealing again. One night I left the car outside and the temp overnight got down to 2 degrees. When I went to move the car all brakes squealed. I am getting the feeling that MB plans on eventually telling me that the problem is out of warranty and go take a hike. How is it possible to sell a car with a known issue and then not fix it! I will buy an MB again but not this model and before I do I will check out all known issues. 50000 update the last brake update did not solve the cold weather reverse squeal. The $1000 rear brakes that I paid for fixed the rear brake squeal. Front brake pads were an older revision and still squealed. To fix this it cost me $845. The rotors were also badly burned (why ?) The fix for the front brake squeal was to change the pads to the latest revision that matched the rear pads. 60,000mile update 1/29/2020 Trim around center console glove box is peeling. Transmission is beginning rough shifting, this may be a software adjustment as I had an issue before and that was the fix. Brakes are fixed but as I said before MB did not fully cover the charge even though they knew the car and the model had this issue. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Well built with loads of safety features Jacob Secor , 12/13/2016 GLC 300 4MATIC 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 9A) 26 of 27 people found this review helpful I bought the vehicle with the top premium package and parking assist - glad I did! Lots of convenience features but most important is the overall safety of the vehicle. Sure, it is more expensive than similar sized vehicles but the fit and finish plus the engineering are well worth the extra cost. After owning the car for near;y 2 years, I continue to be impressed with its features and reliability Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse