Vehicle overview

With an impending redesign on the horizon for next year, the Mercedes-Benz CLK carries on relatively unchanged for 2009. But don't think that automatically makes this year's models lame ducks -- the current-generation CLK still boasts many qualities befitting a luxury performance coupe.

One of the most recognizable styling cues from this generation is the CLK's lack of a B-pillar -- the vertical strip of metal normally seen behind the driver and passenger windows. This elegant touch has helped extend the shelf life of the CLKs' somewhat aging design. The convertible version of the CLK -- the only Mercedes convertible that can seat four people -- also maintains clean lines, especially when its traditional cloth top is retracted. There is also no shortage of power in the 2009 CLK models -- 268 horsepower in the CLK350 and 382 hp in the CLK550.

But looks and power alone aren't enough to claim dominance in the highly competitive luxury performance coupe (and convertible) segment. In fact, one of the CLK's biggest deterrents is its price. At a base price of nearly $47,000 for a V6-powered model, the 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK is one of the most expensive cars in the class. In terms of driving dynamics, the CLK is outmatched by the responsive, well-balanced BMW 335i -- and the BMW offers more hp and torque for considerably less money than the CLK350. Audi's beautifully designed A5 isn't quite as powerful as the CLK, but it offers a lot of standard features, impeccable interior quality and sporty performance at near-335i pricing. Infiniti's G37 is another model to consider, especially in light of its lower price tag. If you're looking at the V8-powered CLK550, you might also consider the BMW M3 or Audi's S5. Overall, Mercedes' CLK still earns high marks, but we think many people will find these competing models more appealing.