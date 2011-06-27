Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,287
|$11,291
|$13,252
|Clean
|$7,691
|$10,490
|$12,265
|Average
|$6,498
|$8,887
|$10,292
|Rough
|$5,305
|$7,285
|$8,318
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,589
|$8,496
|$9,763
|Clean
|$6,115
|$7,893
|$9,036
|Average
|$5,167
|$6,687
|$7,582
|Rough
|$4,218
|$5,482
|$6,128
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 2dr Convertible (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,201
|$13,218
|$15,218
|Clean
|$9,467
|$12,280
|$14,084
|Average
|$7,999
|$10,404
|$11,818
|Rough
|$6,530
|$8,528
|$9,551
Estimated values
2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,849
|$8,413
|$9,474
|Clean
|$6,356
|$7,816
|$8,769
|Average
|$5,370
|$6,622
|$7,358
|Rough
|$4,384
|$5,428
|$5,947