Used 2009 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class Consumer Reviews

Grand Touring at a fair price Dan , 09/22/2010 16 of 16 people found this review helpful I've had the car for almost two months now. This is my second Mercedes and I'm even more pleased with this car than i was my first (which was an E-class wagon). My car is steel gray/ stone, has the P3 package, the AMG appearance package, the huge wheels & AMG rims, and the sport-tuned suspension. It handles like a grand tourer and has the typical ride of a Benz, far smoother than most convertibles. I must say, this style has aged gracefully. Even after being around since 2004, the CLK cabrio looks clean and fresh. (Audi A5 looks more handsome, but this car has the better interior, MUCH better motor, and the better price). It's a great CPO deal. Better value than Audi A5 or BMW 6-series Report Abuse

2009 CLK350 Convertible, 120K Miles, As New Joe Blake , 08/03/2016 CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 12 of 12 people found this review helpful In January, 2010 I purchased this NEW 2009 CLK350 with 96 miles at a 40% discount from the stickers retail price. The dealers in Southern California each had 10 or so of these on their lots, the new E350's were on the way. So the dealer was very motivated to move these cars. To this day, I do not understand why these are so difficult to sell. Compared to a Jaguar or a BMW, these are much less expensive, much more reliable, and certainly as attractive if not more so. In fact, I get many more comments today(Aug 2016) than I did originally. The oil changes($225) are expensive, as are other maintenance items. Over the course of 6 years $5000 in maintenance(Oil, Tires, Brakes, Fluid Changes(all except transmission).....but then again the car is driven 20k miles per year and tires/brakes would have to bought for any car. The car drives, accelerates and for a convertible, is as solid as new. No squeaking, no body flex, no air leakage. If I could buy another one with 20k miles on it, I would jump at the opportunity. In the meantime, I will run mine into the ground. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Best ride of my life! rain rod , 09/04/2015 CLK350 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I have always been a Mercedes Benz enthusiast, my grandfather drives a Mercedes, my father owned a few , and now I own one. Like all Mercedes cars, the CLK is proof of their excellence is car making. Before I bought my CLK, I had a 2002 C 240 passed down from my grandfather with 170k miles that was a testament to just how superior Mercedes is. When I got the CLK 350, I couldn't believe how amazing the car was. It has a classic design that looks beautiful when driving on the roads, and the interior is just as lovely. Even today, I still get compliments on my car, and my people think that it is a much newer model than a 2009! The pillarless rear windows make the car It accelerates from 0-60 in about 5 seconds and it is so smooth, sometimes you don't realize just how fast you're going. Also like any Mercedes, it takes turns so graceful even at high speeds, and stops just as swiftly and comfortably. I've had this car since March of 2013 and have not had any major issues with it. This car is timeless and I know that I will have it for many more years to come. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Grand Edition-beautiful and rare Matthew McFadden , 04/24/2017 CLK350 2dr Convertible (3.5L 6cyl 7A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I found a "Grand Edition" to put into my collection. They Diamond White Exterior and Tobacco Brown leather are beautiful. Car is great for trips to the wine country in the summer. Super smooth ride and solid as a rock. Excellent fit and finish. Still an excellent trouble free car! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse