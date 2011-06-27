Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK430 2dr Cabriolet (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,916
|$5,703
|$6,719
|Clean
|$3,502
|$5,111
|$6,014
|Average
|$2,674
|$3,928
|$4,604
|Rough
|$1,847
|$2,745
|$3,193
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Cabriolet (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,061
|$4,884
|$5,913
|Clean
|$2,737
|$4,378
|$5,292
|Average
|$2,090
|$3,365
|$4,051
|Rough
|$1,444
|$2,351
|$2,810
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK320 2dr Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,529
|$3,734
|$4,419
|Clean
|$2,262
|$3,346
|$3,955
|Average
|$1,727
|$2,572
|$3,028
|Rough
|$1,193
|$1,797
|$2,100
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK55 AMG 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,222
|$7,673
|$9,067
|Clean
|$4,670
|$6,878
|$8,115
|Average
|$3,566
|$5,286
|$6,212
|Rough
|$2,463
|$3,694
|$4,308
Estimated values
2003 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class CLK500 2dr Coupe (5.0L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,560
|$3,637
|$4,252
|Clean
|$2,290
|$3,260
|$3,805
|Average
|$1,748
|$2,505
|$2,913
|Rough
|$1,207
|$1,751
|$2,020