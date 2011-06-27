Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class Consumer Reviews

Wish The Fuel Tank Was Bigger!!! yellowabarth , 07/11/2012 14 of 14 people found this review helpful 2008 Model, Got her used and does exactly what is says on the Tin... Sold a S500 because it was slower than I expected from standstill and this car is the reason to Live! I look for reasons to travel, Wish the Petrol Tank was bigger, then I would not need to stop.. No problems so far, is an American version in Dubai, and just got the Navigation working and it's sweet. Seats, Amazing, Steering , Amazing. Paid a third of its new price and got 3 times the value of a normal car. Fuel Bad, but who cares, Tyres are expensive but who cares. 50,000 Kms passed and everyone will have been hard, but she takes it in her stride. Engine sound to die for. No real complaints, but read my improvements. Report Abuse

Amazing! Henry Gutierrez , 03/01/2016 CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I've owned Audi s5 A7 corvette, Porsche all which were great automobiles. But... I purchased my 08 cl 600 for a fraction of the original price 4 months ago with 27k on it. It's 8 year old car. ( obviously someone's baby) it is perfect! Black on black. It is incredibly fast! Poor gas mileage, worth it.:)) What a pleasure to drive in town or Hiway. The interior is very luxurious . Love the dynamic seats!! Sound system sounds like I'm at the symphony. Funny: :) porches and other high performance cars/drivers pull up at light, notice the V 12 badge and know not much of a chance. I've read some of the reviews and know repairs are costly. Hopefully I don't have any soon.(crossing fingers) the dealership did go over her with a fine tooth comb, plus I asked a lot of questions and had it looked over from an independent. Hope we have many years and miles together. 10 months later I still love this car. In to dealership once. Car would run rough for a second than ok. Suggested a gas additive which seemed to do the trick. Traded my CL... had an extended warranty that was about to expire. The repairs were many for the short time I had it. Cylinder pack, ABC hose, seat motor, blower for a/c .... beautiful car and a thrill to drive! Rocket! But... Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Bullet Proof CL63 CMM , 07/28/2008 8 of 8 people found this review helpful An absolutely phenomenal car that makes CL (or S) driving more excitement than you can imagine. Not quite as much torque as the 12cyl CL600, but quick as nearly anything else on the street. When speed isn't an issue, it rides like a limo - smooth & quiet. With the AMG sport package and 20" wheels and tires it turns heads wherever it goes. Although it's 4500lbs, it feels like a sports cars with the Active Body Control suspension that keeps the car dead flat. The tranmission is tied to the suspension settings and here again goes from smooth and easy to 7000rpm manual only shifting. Actually the middle Sport Mode is the best selction for shifting. Overall, the best Benz I've owned in 20yrs Report Abuse

Excellent car, but gremlins live in the cabin tcatter , 09/10/2013 10 of 11 people found this review helpful I've owned this car for approximately 3 years and no one dares to race me, even Porsches. I bought it with 3000 miles on it and it now has a whopping 15,000. I've had creaks in the seat that don't seem to go away and the fat foreman and Beverly Hills MB can't "identify" the problem because when he sits in the passenger seat the sound disappears to his his ass. Another problem are the sensors which buzz and ask to see the user's manual. DO NOT BUY THIS CAR WITHOUT AN EXTENDED WARRANTY. It is an exceptional piece of machinery but not for anyone who pinches pennies. Report Abuse