Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL550 2dr Coupe (5.5L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,874
|$13,420
|$15,368
|Clean
|$8,937
|$12,152
|$13,910
|Average
|$7,063
|$9,617
|$10,993
|Rough
|$5,189
|$7,081
|$8,076
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL63 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,710
|$17,979
|$19,790
|Clean
|$13,314
|$16,281
|$17,912
|Average
|$10,522
|$12,884
|$14,156
|Rough
|$7,730
|$9,487
|$10,400
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL65 AMG 2dr Coupe (6.0L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,417
|$23,674
|$27,110
|Clean
|$15,764
|$21,438
|$24,537
|Average
|$12,459
|$16,965
|$19,391
|Rough
|$9,153
|$12,492
|$14,246
Estimated values
2008 Mercedes-Benz CL-Class CL600 2dr Coupe (5.5L 12cyl Turbo 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,641
|$19,410
|$21,493
|Clean
|$14,157
|$17,576
|$19,453
|Average
|$11,188
|$13,909
|$15,374
|Rough
|$8,219
|$10,242
|$11,295