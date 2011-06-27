Used 2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)385.0/490.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower171 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Compassyes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Retractable Cargo Coveryes
Cargo Mat (Carpet Type)yes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room49.1 in.
Rear leg room35.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Rear Spoileryes
Side Step Barsyes
Roof Rackyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Front track60.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity67.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3272 lbs.
Gross weight4320 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place31.4 cu.ft.
Angle of approach19.4 degrees
Maximum payload1048 lbs.
Angle of departure28.3 degrees
Length174.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height67.9 in.
Wheel base103.1 in.
Width71.1 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ingot Silver
  • Steel Blue
  • Sangria Red
  • White Suede
  • Mystic Black
  • Monterey Gray
Interior Colors
  • Graystone, leather
  • Graystone, cloth
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
P235/70R16 104T tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
