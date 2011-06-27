  1. Home
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,248$4,459$5,275
Clean$3,072$4,210$4,966
Average$2,721$3,714$4,349
Rough$2,370$3,217$3,733
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,934$3,503$3,895
Clean$2,775$3,308$3,668
Average$2,458$2,917$3,212
Rough$2,141$2,527$2,757
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,992$3,845$4,425
Clean$2,831$3,631$4,166
Average$2,507$3,203$3,648
Rough$2,184$2,774$3,131
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,644$5,045$5,988
Clean$3,447$4,765$5,638
Average$3,053$4,203$4,938
Rough$2,659$3,641$4,237
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,954$4,185$5,011
Clean$2,794$3,952$4,718
Average$2,475$3,486$4,132
Rough$2,156$3,020$3,546
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,472$4,980$5,991
Clean$3,285$4,703$5,641
Average$2,909$4,148$4,940
Rough$2,534$3,594$4,240
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,297$4,218$4,844
Clean$3,119$3,983$4,561
Average$2,762$3,513$3,994
Rough$2,406$3,044$3,428
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,942$5,418$6,414
Clean$3,729$5,117$6,039
Average$3,303$4,513$5,288
Rough$2,877$3,910$4,538
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,411$4,208$4,754
Clean$3,227$3,974$4,476
Average$2,858$3,505$3,920
Rough$2,489$3,036$3,364
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Mazda Tribute on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,210 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda Tribute is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,210 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2010 Mazda Tribute, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2010 Mazda Tribute with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,072 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,210 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Mazda Tribute. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Mazda Tribute and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2010 Mazda Tribute ranges from $2,370 to $5,275, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Mazda Tribute is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.