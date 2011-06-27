Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,248
|$4,459
|$5,275
|Clean
|$3,072
|$4,210
|$4,966
|Average
|$2,721
|$3,714
|$4,349
|Rough
|$2,370
|$3,217
|$3,733
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,934
|$3,503
|$3,895
|Clean
|$2,775
|$3,308
|$3,668
|Average
|$2,458
|$2,917
|$3,212
|Rough
|$2,141
|$2,527
|$2,757
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,992
|$3,845
|$4,425
|Clean
|$2,831
|$3,631
|$4,166
|Average
|$2,507
|$3,203
|$3,648
|Rough
|$2,184
|$2,774
|$3,131
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,644
|$5,045
|$5,988
|Clean
|$3,447
|$4,765
|$5,638
|Average
|$3,053
|$4,203
|$4,938
|Rough
|$2,659
|$3,641
|$4,237
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,954
|$4,185
|$5,011
|Clean
|$2,794
|$3,952
|$4,718
|Average
|$2,475
|$3,486
|$4,132
|Rough
|$2,156
|$3,020
|$3,546
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Sport 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,472
|$4,980
|$5,991
|Clean
|$3,285
|$4,703
|$5,641
|Average
|$2,909
|$4,148
|$4,940
|Rough
|$2,534
|$3,594
|$4,240
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Touring 4dr SUV AWD (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,297
|$4,218
|$4,844
|Clean
|$3,119
|$3,983
|$4,561
|Average
|$2,762
|$3,513
|$3,994
|Rough
|$2,406
|$3,044
|$3,428
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute i Grand Touring 4dr SUV (2.5L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,942
|$5,418
|$6,414
|Clean
|$3,729
|$5,117
|$6,039
|Average
|$3,303
|$4,513
|$5,288
|Rough
|$2,877
|$3,910
|$4,538
Estimated values
2010 Mazda Tribute s Grand Touring 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,411
|$4,208
|$4,754
|Clean
|$3,227
|$3,974
|$4,476
|Average
|$2,858
|$3,505
|$3,920
|Rough
|$2,489
|$3,036
|$3,364