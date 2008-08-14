Used 1993 Mazda Protege for Sale Near Me
4 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 111,587 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,390
- 146,038 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$2,880
- 95,755 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,995
- 159,585 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Mazda Protege searches:
Showing 1 - 4 out of 4 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Mazda Protege
Read recent reviews for the Mazda Protege
Write a reviewSee all 35 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.435 Reviews
Report abuse
Selx1,08/14/2008
I bought this car three years ago with 273,000 kms on it. Replaced the exhaust, replaced water pump and timing belt. Body work etc. Almost 80,000 kms added to the total... sitting at 358,000 kms now. Does not burn oil. Still has lots of power, great on the highway. Would buy another in a heart beat.