Estimated values
1995 Mazda MPV LX 3dr Minivan 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$486
|$1,116
|$1,434
|Clean
|$442
|$1,017
|$1,312
|Average
|$356
|$819
|$1,068
|Rough
|$270
|$621
|$824
