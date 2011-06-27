  1. Home
Used 1994 Mazda MPV Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.4/349.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque149 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.6 l
Horsepower121 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear leg room34.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity38 cu.ft.
Length175.8 in.
Curb weight3515 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Clear White
  • Hunter Green Metallic
  • Elegant Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Prestige Silver Metallic
