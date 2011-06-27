Estimated values
2010 Mazda 5 Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,992
|$4,358
|$5,313
|Clean
|$2,870
|$4,178
|$5,070
|Average
|$2,627
|$3,820
|$4,583
|Rough
|$2,383
|$3,461
|$4,097
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 5 Grand Touring 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,226
|$4,709
|$5,747
|Clean
|$3,094
|$4,516
|$5,484
|Average
|$2,832
|$4,128
|$4,958
|Rough
|$2,569
|$3,741
|$4,432
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,609
|$3,716
|$4,493
|Clean
|$2,503
|$3,563
|$4,288
|Average
|$2,290
|$3,257
|$3,876
|Rough
|$2,078
|$2,952
|$3,465
Estimated values
2010 Mazda 5 Sport 4dr Minivan (2.3L 4cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,524
|$3,770
|$4,639
|Clean
|$2,421
|$3,615
|$4,426
|Average
|$2,216
|$3,305
|$4,002
|Rough
|$2,010
|$2,994
|$3,577