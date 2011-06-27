  1. Home
Used 2004 Mazda 3 Consumer Reviews

2.3L Engine Prone to Failure

mazdaharp, 09/07/2013
27 of 28 people found this review helpful

I've owned this car since day one. It is 9-1/2 years old and 103,000 miles on it. I've done all scheduled maintenance at the dealer. I've had a problem for a few years where this car has been chewing through oil but no one could out where it was going (no leaks, no visible burning, no blown head gasket). I'm adding about a quart every 750 miles. Insane. I finally took it to another dealer with a better service department when the first failed to identify the problem. The piston rings have failed. The only solution... a new engine for $7,200. The more research I do, the more I see this is a common problem but Mazda is refusing to acknowledge it.

Love this car but beware

djshame, 04/23/2013
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

I have had this car since it had 6 miles on it. The only issues i had in the begining was a belt that broke and ignition coils. This car is very fun to drive. However be aware that after 100k the engine starts to burn oil. I wasn't aware of this and didn't feel the need to check my oil on the regular. Hence i now need a new motor. Just a word of advice check your oil levels regularly at least once a week when you go over 100k in miles. Enjoy zoomzoom. Hence i bought a 2013 MSP3. love my Mazda's....

No regrets!

gwen, 07/12/2015
s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M)
16 of 17 people found this review helpful

Bought my 2004 in 2006 while still under warranty, and 9 years and 138000 miles later am only now thinking of upgrading. Longest I've ever driven one particular vehicle. The most cost comes with replacing the low profile tires so frequently but otherwise has been essentially maintenance free with giving it regular oil changes and routine checkups. I absolutely love this solid little car. I even discovered I could camp in it. As I age I need slightly better front seats for comfort and therefore am also looking to upgrade to maybe a Mazda CX-5. I love hatchbacks, I don't like SUVs, vans and sedans and this car is perfect.

Bet Car Purchase Ever

pagzzz, 12/23/2011
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Bought this car new in 2004 and approaching 90k miles. Every mile has been enjoyable. Thought about getting a newer car with better performance and luxury, but decided that this car so perfectly meets my needs, I'm going to drive it into the ground. No major problems (aside from nasty pothole related suspension stuff) and has maintained high 20's combined mileage while remaining fun to drive. Won't win a drag race, but can slalom with many "performance" cars. Definitely recommend upgrading stock rubber to slightly wider, stickier set. On my third set of BFG's 215/45R17 rubber. Great tires for this car.

2004 Mazda 2.3 Sedan

duderino66, 01/12/2012
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I bought my 2004 mazda3 used in 2006 with about 30k miles. Water pump died at 60k, alternator fried at 80k. Transmission crumped at 120k (ouch!). Fun to drive, surprisingly smooth on the highway for a 4-cylinder, and a good looking car inside and out. I'd buy another one, but probably opt for a 5-speed next time.

