Estimated values
2004 Mazda 3 i 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,277
|$2,067
|$2,492
|Clean
|$1,138
|$1,847
|$2,229
|Average
|$860
|$1,407
|$1,703
|Rough
|$582
|$967
|$1,176
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 3 s 4dr Hatchback (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,435
|$2,283
|$2,739
|Clean
|$1,279
|$2,040
|$2,450
|Average
|$966
|$1,554
|$1,871
|Rough
|$654
|$1,068
|$1,292
Estimated values
2004 Mazda 3 s 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,367
|$2,351
|$2,881
|Clean
|$1,218
|$2,101
|$2,577
|Average
|$920
|$1,601
|$1,968
|Rough
|$623
|$1,100
|$1,359