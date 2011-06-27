Used 2017 Maserati GranTurismo Consumer Reviews

I researched this car for years before purchasing. What has emerged is an incredibly reliable automobile that has the perfect blend of refined luxury and a sensual, thrilling driving experience that you can share with another couple. The silhouette is classical pininfarini svelt. Fit and finish is superb. The cabin wraps you in fine Italian leather that fits like tailored suit. The electronics needs updating (add a backup camera and interface smart phone and you are all set) but the sound will arouse your primal instincts every time you hear it. Paint is what you expect from Ferrari and power gets to the rear wheels like a race horse claws at the ground. Destined to stand the test of time and reveal itself as a pinicle of automotive engineering.

Stuart , 02/21/2019 Sport 2dr Coupe (4.7L 8cyl 6A)

This is an exotic car through and through! I was in the market for a Porsche 911 but by stroke of luck saw this beautiful 2012 Maserati Granturismo S with only 24k miles. Never considered owning a Maserati because this car MSRP was $135,000. The quality of this car is incredible, 4.7 LTR Ferrari Engine which is stunning when you pop the hood. The only negative, wish it had a backup and forward camera but that can be added. The front of this car is classic, just love looking at it. Maintenance is in line with other exotic brands but only scheduled every 2 years. I add an oil change every year. Costs can be reduced by buying oil, filter, engine air filter and cabin air filter. I change the air filters myself and have the dealership change the oil/filter labor only and they do a multi point inspection free to make sure everything looks good. By doing some maintenance myself and provided oil/filter almost cuts costs in half. Driving the GTS is an experience and turns heads. I had a Corvette driver come up to me and said it was beautiful and the best sounding car!