Vehicle overview

If you're looking to fill that empty space in your garage with some evocative Italian metal, a Maserati catalog is a great place to start. No doubt you'll pause on the page for the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo convertible. And indeed, this strikingly attractive drop-top is capable of transforming even the homeliest garage into an oasis of beauty and class.

Apart from its elegance, the Maserati GranTurismo is a genuinely enjoyable car to drive. It all starts with the sweet 4.7-liter V8 under the hood. What this engine lacks in face-flattening response off the line, it makes up for with its thrilling soundtrack and satisfying vigor at higher revs. The V8 is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, which might not seem nearly exotic enough for a Maserati. However, thanks to careful calibration, it serves up very quick upshifts and rev-matched downshifts. The GranTurismo Sport features adaptive magnetically controlled shock absorbers that smooth out the bumps and make it a natural for highway travel, while the MC version has a nonadjustable but more aggressively tuned suspension that makes it the better pick for exploring twisty back roads.

Of course, as its name suggests, the GranTurismo is really more of a grand touring model than a full-on sports car, and it's certainly not the quickest nor the best-handling car you could choose in this price range. Furthermore, even with the abundance of leather in the cockpit, there's no disguising the dated and not especially user-friendly control layout. And if you're looking for cutting-edge technology and safety features, you won't find them here.

If you want more in the way of speed and tech features, the 2014 Porsche 911 and 2014 Jaguar XKR-S are two of the most appealing alternatives. Neither can match the Maserati's usable backseat, but few cars can keep up with the 911 on a good road, while the Jag has its own personality, courtesy of a fire-breathing supercharged V8. A less obvious pick would be an authentic British sports car like the 2014 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. And if you're just looking for a luxurious convertible for long highway trips, it's hard to go wrong with the 2014 Mercedes-Benz SL-Class, an incredibly refined car that's loaded with amenities. Although the 2014 Maserati GranTurismo convertible doesn't earn top billing in this group, it's an unequivocally beautiful car brimming with Italian passion -- and at this level, character counts for a lot.