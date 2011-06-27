Vehicle overview

The Italians didn't invent passion, nor do they have the market cornered on beautiful objects. But they do seem to have a firmer grasp on both than other cultures, especially when it comes to cars. Case in point: the 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible (or as it's known outside of North America, the GranCabrio). Based on the GranTurismo coupe, which is arguably one of the most alluring and desirable cars sold today, the convertible already has a great starting point.

That's not to say the open-air GranTurismo is assured success, since the coupe was not initially designed to be a convertible. The artists at the Pininfarina design studio had to ensure the new model could faithfully continue the bloodlines. And they did. Maserati also had to execute this conversion without an appreciable loss in performance and quality, and overall, it succeeded.

With the loss of the coupe's roof as a structurally vital component, the rest of the GranTurismo convertible's chassis had to be strengthened. Again, mission accomplished. After extensive reinforcement throughout the chassis, Maserati claims it is the stiffest body in its class, but even more impressive is that the convertible weighs only 220 pounds more than the coupe, though it still tips the scales at a hefty 4,365 pounds.

Naturally, other revisions have been made. The convertible bypasses the base 405-horsepower V8 in the coupe, and instead gets the 433-hp 4.7-liter engine from the GranTurismo S as standard. And rather than opting for a retractable hardtop, the GranTurismo uses a traditional folding soft top in order to keep weight down and maximize trunk and interior space. However, that trunk is surprisingly small at only 6.1 cubic feet. It's also worth noting that the convertible top has a tendency to whistle at higher speeds -- a rarity among hardtop convertibles.

Competition is scarce at the Maserati's price level, but distinguished. The Aston Martin DB9 Volante, Bentley Continental GTC and Ferrari California offer the same type of prestige, but at a significantly higher price. Plus the Aston and Ferrari's rear seats are inhospitable even for children. The Jaguar XKR and Mercedes-Benz SL-Class are cheaper, but the Jag's rear seats are also comically small, while the Benz doesn't even have any. The same goes for the similarly priced Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster. As it stands, the 2010 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible makes a compelling argument for itself, but really, it had us at passion and beauty.