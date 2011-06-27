Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Consumer Reviews

arcoog , 12/23/2014

Simply a great car that is so much fun to drive. It is unique and gets a thumbs up from the cars that come by. As soon as you park, people come by to ask about the maserati. So far it has been very reliable though in cold weather the tire gauge setting goes on which is why I rated build and reliability at 4. However the maserati has a sold feel to it. My only complaint would be that they have not introduced a rear camera yet but I have heard it is coming in future additions.