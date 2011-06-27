  1. Home
Used 2014 Maserati GranTurismo Convertible Consumer Reviews

5.0
3 reviews
A Dream Car

arcoog, 12/23/2014
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Simply a great car that is so much fun to drive. It is unique and gets a thumbs up from the cars that come by. As soon as you park, people come by to ask about the maserati. So far it has been very reliable though in cold weather the tire gauge setting goes on which is why I rated build and reliability at 4. However the maserati has a sold feel to it. My only complaint would be that they have not introduced a rear camera yet but I have heard it is coming in future additions.

My Sexy Italain

AJ, 01/29/2017
Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Hand built cars over a course of days by skilled craftsman doing a job for perfection as well as pride and integrity. The service process is just as detailed for a owner. Perfection and Satisfaction is a goal at Maserati.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
A fabulous 4 person grand touring car with charism

Tommy2 Mas, 07/19/2020
Sport 2dr Convertible (4.7L 8cyl 6A)
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Be advised that your not buying this car for high tech. It has antiquated electronics but that’s totally overshadowed by the charisma of driving and the smooth music of the tuned exhaust. It’s truly a head turner.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
